Jessa Khan regrets not being able to submit Danielle Kelly in their first match: “That’s been bugging me”

Cambodian-American grappler Jessa Khan regrets not being able to submit Danielle Kelly in their first match. She now looks forward to delivering on it in their rematch later this month.

The two top female grapplers will battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

It will be the second time that they will clash after that in February 2021 in an event outside of ONE Championship in the United States. In their first encounter, Jessa Khan successfully held off Danielle Kelly to win their 15-minute showdown by decision.

While the 21-year-old Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy standout was happy to get the win, she knew she could have done better by finishing the proceedings with a submission.

It is something that has bugged her since, and hopes to be able to drive out in their scheduled reencounter happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jessa Khan shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“So I’m definitely going to try to fix whatever went wrong in that match. That way, I can actually get a submission. That’s something that’s been bugging me.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will mark the debut outing of Jessa Khan in ONE Championship. She enters it fresh from bagging a gold medal in the light featherweight division of the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in California.

Danielle Kelly, for her part, is on a two-fight winning run, the most recent of her victories coming in February over Ayaka Miura of Japan by unanimous decision.

She joined the promotion last year, where from the onset she expressed hope of eventually winning a world title and help further grow the sport of submission grappling.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.