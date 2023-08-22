Jessa Khan “can’t wait” to reignite rivalry with Danielle Kelly for ONE Championship gold

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29th, surging black belts Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will lock horns for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly is on a three-fight unbeaten streak in the promotion, while Khan will be making her promotional debut. This disparity in promotional experience will hardly matter as Khan already has a win over Kelly back in 2021.

Ahead of her their bout, Khan posted about it on her Instagram account:

"7 weeks til my match on ONE @onechampionship I’ve been training only nogi since worlds and I am feeling better than ever for this event. I can’t wait! September 29th | Singapore 🇸🇬 #ONEFightNight14"

Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly faced each other at the Who's Number One (WNO) Championships in 2021. After a hard-fought battle. Khan narrowly defeated Kelly via a decision. Following the bout, Khan went on to become a world champion by winning the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in the light featherweight division.

As for Danielle Kelly, the American grappling star bounced around different promotions like UFC Fight Pass Invitational, Fury Pro Grappling, and finally, ONE Championship, where she hasn't lost in three bouts so far.

Fans and fellow jiu-jitsu athletes alike are expressing their excitement for this monumental bout. Here are some of them talking in the comments:

Khan's head coaches, Art of Jiujitsu (AOJ) founders Rafael and Guilherme Mendes, offered her some support:

"lets go jessa 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Prominent Jiu-jitsu personality, MMA fighter, and former BJJ world champion Tom DeBlass are just pumped to be announcing and commentating on the match some September 29th:

"Super pumped to announce you ladies!"

Here are some more comments:

@thetrevorirving and @avery_svidergol are all for Jessa Khan defeating Danielle Kelly on fight night:

"Looking forward to seeing you put the smack down! She asked for it...."

"Let’s go Professor Jessa!! #goat 💪🏻🐐🙏🏻❤️🥇✌🏻"

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29th at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.