Danielle Kelly fires warning shots at Jessa Khan: “I’m coming for what’s mine”

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title contender Danielle Kelly will be on the hunt for gold ONE Fight night 14. For the first time in her young career, the dashing and dangerous BJJ blackbelt will be fighting for a ONE world title.

Across the Circle from her will be the formidable young prodigy Jessa Khan. The Cambodian BJJ blackbelt, who will be making her ONE debut against Danielle Kelly, is the 2023 IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist.

Ahead of her world title bout, Kelly posted her thoughts on finally facing Khan again. This time for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title:

"I’ve been prepping for jessa since my last match back in febuary. I’ve taken no vacations nor anything fun. got up and straight to work. It’s a lonely journey for sure but im coming for what’s mine 🏆 💰"

Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly have had significant history with each other. TKhan defeated Kelly via a razor-close decision at Who's Number One (WNO) Championships in 2021. Both grapplers went their separate ways after their fateful encounter.

Khan went on to become a world champion in her own right, winning the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in the light-featherweight division.

As for Danielle Kelly, she bounced around different promotions like Fury Pro Grappling, UFC Fight Pass Invitational, and finally ONE Championship, where she is on a 4-fight unbeaten streak.

With their paths forking out significantly after their initial fight, the two grappling icons-to-be are about to cross paths yet again. This time it's on the global stage with gold on the line.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.