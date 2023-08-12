WATCH: Danielle Kelly’s constricting submission over Mariia Molchanova

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title contender Danielle Kelly has a date with destiny at ONE Fight night 14. For the first time in her career, the dashing and dangerous blackbelt will be competing for a ONE world title. Across the Circle from her will be 2023 IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist Jessa Khan.

Kelly had a magnificent in ONE Championship ever since debuting in the promotion last year at ONE X. The Silverfox BJJ athlete had a performance bonus-winning match with MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi. And since her bout with Yamaguchi ended in a draw, Danielle Kelly made up for it with a stellar showing against Sambo specialist Mariia Molchanova a few months after.

At ONE on Prime Video 4, Kelly made short work of multi-time sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova in perhaps her most dominant win so far.

ONE posted a video of the bout on Instagram:

"Danielle Kelly sunk it in DEEP 😱 Can the American grappling sensation claim the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title against Jessa Khan on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @daniellekellybjj"

With a swift back-take that will make Japanese legend Shinya Aoki proud, Kelly climbed Monchanova like a backback. Once she had her legs in a figure-four body lock, the match was pretty much over. It was only a matter of time before Danielle Kelly got one of her forearm under Molchanova's neck and forced the tap.

Against Jessa Khan, Kelly will be facing a familar foe. The Cambodian BJJ blackbelt beat the American grappler via a razor-close decision at WNO in 2021. It's time to settle the score - with gold on the line this time.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.