ONE Fight Night 14: Danielle Kelly-Jessa Khan set to clash for inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling crown

Danielle Kelly has been dreaming of a chance to taste ONE gold, and her ambition could be fulfilled at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Silver Fox BJJ representative meets a familiar name, Jessa Khan, for the organization’s inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on Friday, September 29, in a match that has all the ingredients to be an instant classic.

Khan and Kelly collided in February 2021 in Austin, Texas, with the former coming out on top by decision after a back-and-forth war.

The Cambodian-American representative, who made her BJJ black belt debut that evening, attacked the Philadelphia native with a variety of submissions – armbars, kneebars, triangle chokes – from her closed guard against the top-hunting expert.

None of that proved successful, as Danielle Kelly maintained her composure and found ways to overcome those match-ending attempts. However, Khan’s work from the bottom, as the clock ticked down, ultimately proved to be the decisive factor that led her to an important triumph.

A lot has changed since that meeting, though.

Danielle Kelly penned a deal with ONE Championship a year on, kickstarting the Singapore-based organization’s female submission grappling contest against Japanese martial arts icon Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X in March last year.

After that, the 27-year-old continued to impress and gained wins over Russian wizard Mariia Molchanova and Japan’s Ayaka Miura within the period of three months.

Following her most recent win over Miura this past February, the American athlete shared her desire to compete for the 26-pound strap.

And now she has a dance partner for what could be a career-defining moment at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore.

Khan, however, will have confidence in her tank when she runs it back against Danielle Kelly.

The 21-year-old bagged the 2023 IBJJF Gi World Title in the light featherweight division this past June and arrives on the global stage of ONE on a streak of victories.

On September 29, the debutant will have her sight on the gold as she aims to go 2-0 against the atomweight submission grappling superstar.

In the main event of the evening, Stamp Fairtex will go toe-to-toe with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim MMA atomweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.