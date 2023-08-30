“Money on Khan” - Jessa Khan draws fan support in ONE debut vs. Danielle Kelly

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29th, BJJ superstars Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will square off for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Jessa Khan, the Cambodian prodigy, will be making her promotional debut. Given the tremendous resume she's bringing to the table, she will make her debut in a world title bout. Khan is the 2023 IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist.

As for Kelly, the American grappler is on a three-fight unbeaten streak in ONE Championship and has been hunting for gold for months now.

Ahead of the bout, ONE posted a graphic post of Khan's staggering achievements in competitive jiu-jitsu so far:

"Jessa Khan's resume is STACKED 💯 Can the Cambodian-American star become the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion against Danielle Kelly on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo?⁠ @jessakhan"

The Cambodian prodigy has achieved more in her young career than most athletes would in their entire lives. Khan truly is a marvel at grappling, and fans are took to the comments section to express their admiration and support:

Comments on the post

@lyvath_taing is all for her fellow Cambodian-American:

"Good luck Khan Jessa🇰🇭🇺🇸❤️"

@egonzalez15189 and @mswhelan are both counting the days:

"Can’t wait for this! 🤙🏼"

@donny.ngo just gave us Khan's unofficial nickname:

"Lady armbar is back!! 👏🏽👏🏽"

@saucelafamilia knows where to put his money on:

"Money on Khan"

Jessa Khan outlasted and out-grappled Danielle Kelly in a razor-close decision at Who's Number One (WNO) in February of 2021. Both superstar athletes went their separate ways after and achieved varying levels of success in different promotions. Khan became a world champion at the IBJJF worlds, while Kelly took the world by storm after having signed with ONE Championship.

Their greatness inevitably led to them colliding on the mats again.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29th at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.