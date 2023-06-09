Tenacious D Fall 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Tenacious D has confirmed a fall US leg to their 2023 tour. The latest Spicy Meatball Tour will kick off on September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and end on September 15 in Austin, Texas. Fans can check out Tickets for US concerts and buy them through platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub website.

The artist presale has already started on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The presale began in Live Nation on June 7 at 10 am ET. Fans can still buy the general ticket as they go on sale starting June 9. There are also deals or pick-up tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where fans’ purchase is 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Tenacious D @tenaciousd

Charlotte, NC

Franklin, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Rogers, AR

Houston, TX

Grand Prairie, TX

Austin, TX

Artist presale starts NOW (PW: SPICY)

Public on-sale starts Fri, June 9 (10AM local)

for tix! D-Ciples! The Spicy Meatball Tour continues! See you in the fall:Charlotte, NCFranklin, TNIndianapolis, INRogers, ARHouston, TXGrand Prairie, TXAustin, TXArtist presale starts NOW (PW: SPICY)Public on-sale starts Fri, June 9 (10AM local) TenaciousD.com/tour for tix! D-Ciples! The Spicy Meatball Tour continues! See you in the fall:Charlotte, NCFranklin, TNIndianapolis, INRogers, ARHouston, TXGrand Prairie, TXAustin, TXArtist presale starts NOW (PW: SPICY)Public on-sale starts Fri, June 9 (10AM local) TenaciousD.com/tour for tix! https://t.co/4OX8DOixIX

Tenacious D has also completed a spring US leg and is now touring in Europe that will conclude on June 18 at France's Hellfest. Meanwhile, the artists will perform at the Video Game Awards at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles On June 25.

Tenacious D Fall 2023 US Tour: Dates and venues

The tour also includes other popular destinations such as Franklin, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; Rogers, Arkansas; Houston, Texas; and Grand Prairie, Texas. Here are all the rock duo's 2023 Tour dates and venues:

June 7 – Berlin, DE, Zitadelle

June 8 – Nickelsdorf, AT, Nova Rock Festival

June 10 – Milan, IT, Carroponte

June 12 – Zurich, CH, The Hall

June 13 – Brussels, BE, Forest National

June 14 – Rotterdam, NL, Ahoy

June 16 – London, UK, O2 Arena

June 18 – Clisson, FR, Hellfest Open Air Festival

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)

September 6 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

September 7 – Franklin, TN, Firstbank Amphitheater

September 9 – Indianapolis, IN, All IN Music Festival

September 11 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

September 13 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

September 14 – Grand Prairie, TX, Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 15 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tenacious D @tenaciousd

Join us September 9th & 10th for an unforgettable festival in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A Splendid Time Is Guaranteed For All! #ALLINFESTIVAL

Purchase here: We're ALL IN @allinindyfest Join us September 9th & 10th for an unforgettable festival in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A Splendid Time Is Guaranteed For All! #ALLIN23 Purchase here: tickets.allinfestival.com/p/tickets We're ALL IN @allinindyfest !Join us September 9th & 10th for an unforgettable festival in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A Splendid Time Is Guaranteed For All! #ALLIN23 #ALLINFESTIVALPurchase here: tickets.allinfestival.com/p/tickets https://t.co/4BTBFziejJ

More on Tenacious D

The duo published new music with a cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game and an original track Video Games. Jack Black's song Peaches from The Super Mario Bros has also garnered massive listeners after its release.

The duo is well known for their comedy rock tracks that often parody or pay tribute to different genres of rock and metal music. The artist's hit tracks include Tribute, Wonderboy, and Video Games.

Another popular track is Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) which depicts the climax of the film The Pick of Destiny, where the artists face off against the Devil (played by Dave Grohl) in a rock-off for their souls. Beelzeboss is a rock opera with several musical genres and references to other tracks by the duo and other artists.

The band was founded in 1994 in Los Angeles, California, by actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, who were also members of The Actors' Gang theater company at the time.

The band's name came from 'tenacious defense,' a phrase that is used by NBA basketball sportscasters Walt Frazier and Marv Albert. The artists started performing live in 1994. In 1997, they had an HBO show, and in 2001, they released their debut album, Tenacious D.

The artists starred in their own movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny in 2006. Since then, the artists released three more albums: Rize of the Fenix in 2012, Post-Apocalypto in 2018, and Tenacious D's the Who Medley in 2022. The duo has collaborated with top artists, including Dave Grohl, Ronnie James Dio, Meat Loaf, and Amy Lee.

Poll : 0 votes