Tenacious D Fall 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Tenacious D has confirmed a fall US leg to their 2023 tour. The latest Spicy Meatball Tour will kick off on September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and end on September 15 in Austin, Texas. Fans can check out Tickets for US concerts and buy them through platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub website.
The artist presale has already started on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The presale began in Live Nation on June 7 at 10 am ET. Fans can still buy the general ticket as they go on sale starting June 9. There are also deals or pick-up tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where fans’ purchase is 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Tenacious D has also completed a spring US leg and is now touring in Europe that will conclude on June 18 at France's Hellfest. Meanwhile, the artists will perform at the Video Game Awards at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles On June 25.
Tenacious D Fall 2023 US Tour: Dates and venues
The tour also includes other popular destinations such as Franklin, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; Rogers, Arkansas; Houston, Texas; and Grand Prairie, Texas. Here are all the rock duo's 2023 Tour dates and venues:
- June 7 – Berlin, DE, Zitadelle
- June 8 – Nickelsdorf, AT, Nova Rock Festival
- June 10 – Milan, IT, Carroponte
- June 12 – Zurich, CH, The Hall
- June 13 – Brussels, BE, Forest National
- June 14 – Rotterdam, NL, Ahoy
- June 16 – London, UK, O2 Arena
- June 18 – Clisson, FR, Hellfest Open Air Festival
- June 25 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)
- September 6 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
- September 7 – Franklin, TN, Firstbank Amphitheater
- September 9 – Indianapolis, IN, All IN Music Festival
- September 11 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
- September 13 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
- September 14 – Grand Prairie, TX, Texas Trust CU Theatre
- September 15 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
More on Tenacious D
The duo published new music with a cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game and an original track Video Games. Jack Black's song Peaches from The Super Mario Bros has also garnered massive listeners after its release.
The duo is well known for their comedy rock tracks that often parody or pay tribute to different genres of rock and metal music. The artist's hit tracks include Tribute, Wonderboy, and Video Games.
Another popular track is Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) which depicts the climax of the film The Pick of Destiny, where the artists face off against the Devil (played by Dave Grohl) in a rock-off for their souls. Beelzeboss is a rock opera with several musical genres and references to other tracks by the duo and other artists.
The band was founded in 1994 in Los Angeles, California, by actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, who were also members of The Actors' Gang theater company at the time.
The band's name came from 'tenacious defense,' a phrase that is used by NBA basketball sportscasters Walt Frazier and Marv Albert. The artists started performing live in 1994. In 1997, they had an HBO show, and in 2001, they released their debut album, Tenacious D.
The artists starred in their own movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny in 2006. Since then, the artists released three more albums: Rize of the Fenix in 2012, Post-Apocalypto in 2018, and Tenacious D's the Who Medley in 2022. The duo has collaborated with top artists, including Dave Grohl, Ronnie James Dio, Meat Loaf, and Amy Lee.