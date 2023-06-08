Foo Fighters’ “churning up” note sends Glastonbury fans into fenzy over secret band set to play as ‘The Churnups’

Foo Fighters recently hinted through a letter that they are the secret band to be performing at Glastonbury 2023 as The Churnups. On June 6, The band tweeted a letter thanking fans for supporting them. As soon as the letter was posted, fans noticed the phrase "churning up these emotions together" in the handwritten note from Dave Grohl.

Several fans interpreted it as a reference to Foo Fighters performing at Glastonbury as The Churnups.

The band was already rumored to be performing under the moniker The Churnups on the opening Friday of Glastonbury. Another popular guess from fans was Pulp to perform as The Churnups.

The Glastonbury upcoming lineup and stage times previously disclosed that mysterious band The Churnups would be performing at 6.15 pm on Friday on the Pyramid Stage and Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys would be performing after them. Glastonbury 2023 will be held from June 21 to June 25.

Fans react as Foo Fighters’ “churning up” note hints the band to be ‘The Churnups’ at Glastonbury 2023

The band's performance speculation at this year's Glastonbury would be after Grohl's surprise cameo during Paul McCartney's headline set in 2022 and the Foo Fighters' headlining performance on the Pyramid Stage in 2017.

Here is how fans reacted to the Foo Fighters’ “churning up” letter that many took to be a hint of the band's potential Glastonbury appearance this year.

The festival fans' also guessed Pulp to be ‘The Churnups’ because of the logic that if you churn something up, it becomes pulp. Foo Fighters member Grohl was another huge guess as the artist has been a part of a band called Churn before. Some fans have also noticed a hawk symbol on the festival poster that could be a tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins who had a hawk tattoo.

However, Glastonbury 2023 is year to reveal the mystery band.

Foo Fighters has recently published their album But Here We Are. The band and Noel Gallagher are competing for the UK's top album this week with But Here We Are. The album is the artists' first full-length LP since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. They also kicked off their 2023 comeback tour with Josh Freese as their new live drummer.

The band was initially a solo project by Dave Grohl, the former drummer of Nirvana, who recorded a self-titled album in 1994 after the death of Kurt Cobain. The artist then recruited Nate Mendel, William Goldsmith, and Pat Smear to tour and record with him. The band name was derived from a term for UFOs used by Allied pilots during World War II. The band published their second album, The Colour and the Shape in 1997 featuring smash hits Everlong and My Hero.

Goldsmith left the band during the recording and was replaced by Taylor Hawkins. The band has since released popular albums like There Is Nothing Left to Lose in 1999, One by One in 2002, In Your Honor in 2005, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace in 2007, Wasting Light in 2011, Sonic Highways in 2014, Concrete and Gold in 2017, and Medicine at Midnight in 2021.

