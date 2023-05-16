Super Junior D&E 2023 'DElight Party' world tour: Dates, venues, and more

Super Junior D&E, a duo sub-unit of the K-pop boy group Super Junior, is confirmed to go on tour in 2023. On May 15, Donghae and Eunhyuk confirmed the news via their social media accounts and mentioned that they would soon be taking the stage during their upcoming 2023 DElight Party world tour.

The artists' 2023 world tour will begin with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea on June 24 and 25. The duo will then go on the Asia leg of the tour for the next three months. They will also perform in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and many other locations.

On May 15, Super Junior D&E introduced their official Twitter account, leaving fans excited. The subunit's last comeback was their studio album COUNTDOWN published in 2021, commemorating the 10th debut anniversary of the duo.

Super Junior D&E 2023 DElight Party world tour: Eight concert dates announced

Here are the dates and venues for the Super Junior D&E's DElight Party world tour:

June 24, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea

June 25, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea

July 29, 2023 - Taipei, Taiwan

August 19, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand

August 26, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia

September 02, 2023 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

September 09, 2023 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 30, 2023 - Manila, Philippines

Detailed information about the concert venues and tickets will be shared by the duo soon.

The duo also mentioned in their tweet that they would soon add additional dates to their tour, which will be announced in the near future. Fans are also anticipating whether the duo will include Europe, North America, and other continents in their tour schedule. It is also yet to be announced if more countries will be added to the tour.

More on Super Junior D&E

On January 18, 2023, Super Junior released Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, which is a documentary showcasing the group's journey from their debut till now.

The pair is the fifth sub-unit of the boy group Super Junior, founded by SM Entertainment in 2011. They debuted on December 16, 2011, with the release of their digital single Oppa, Oppa. The pair also published one Korean EP, The Beat Goes On and one full-length Japanese album, Ride Me.

On April 4, 2012, Super Junior D&E also published a Japanese version of Oppa, Oppa. The release had a lead single Oppa, Oppa, and B-side single First Love. Oppa, Oppa ranked in second position on the Oricon single daily and weekly charts and rose to the first position on the Tower Records single chart.

On April 15, 2019, Super Junior D&E published their third Korean EP Danger two days after their first domestic concert in Korea titled The D&E. The album ranked in second position on the Gaon chart in Korea and ranked at number 23 on the Oricon chart in Japan, selling over 90,500 copies.

The artists are renowned for their tracks including I Wanna Dance, Skeleton, Still You, and Bout You. Meanwhile, The pair have various concerts and fan meetings in Asia lined up from next month onwards, and fans are looking forward to the artists' upcoming interactions.

