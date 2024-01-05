Billy Joel 2024 solo and co-headlining shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Prolific singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced new dates on his 2024 North American tour, including co-headlining shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting.

Joel announced these additional dates via his official Instagram account on January 5, 2024. The singer, who already co-headlined three dates with Stevie Nicks in 2023 and has another show with her in Arlington, Texas, on March 9, 2024, added a second concert on June 21, 2024, with Nicks at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Additionally, he will be performing on September 27, 2024, with songwriter Sting at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. This will be his second show with Sting in 2024. The duo is set to perform at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 24, 2024.

Apart from these shows, Billy Joel will also be headlining solo concerts in Seattle on May 24 and in Denver on July 12.

The Citi presale goes live on Monday, January 8, at 10 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12, at 10 am local time. Tickets will be available through LiveNation, and prices are yet to be announced.

Billy Joel's 2024 tour will begin in New York and end in St. Louis

The Piano Man singer will kick off his 2024 tour with a show on January 11, 2024, in New York, New York, as part of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden. The 15-date tour will have performances in cities like Tampa, Seattle, and Denver, with a final show in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 27, 2024, with Sting.

Dates and venues for the Billy Joel 2024 Tour:

January 11 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

February 9 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

February 24 – Tampa, FL, at Raymond James Stadium (with Sting)

March 9 – Arlington, TX, at AT&T Stadium (with Stevie Nicks)

March 28 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

April 13 – San Diego, CA, at Petco Park (with Sting)

April 26 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

May 9 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

May 24 – Seattle, WA, at T-Mobile Park

June 8 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

June 21 – Chicago, IL, at Soldier Field (with Stevie Nicks)

July 12 – Denver, CO, at Coors Field

July 25 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff Principality Stadium

September 27 – St. Louis, MO, at Busch Stadium (with Sting)

Billy Joel’s show on July 25 at Madison Square Garden will mark the end of a decade-long monthly concert residency at the legendary New York venue. It will also be the 104th show of his residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

More about Billy Joel's music and career

Born William Martin Joel, the American songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists ever, with over 160 million records sold worldwide. He is also the fourth best-selling solo artist in the US, with his 1985 compilation Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II selling over 11.5 million copies.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, Joel has won six Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If the opportunity to see this iconic musician live wasn't exciting enough, fans now get to experience him perform with other legendary acts like Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac and Sting from The Police.