Jungkook of BTS concluded the year 2023 as the only artist to have multiple songs rank among the Top 10 best-selling downloads of the year in the US as of December 31, 2023.

The 26-year-old musician from BTS ended 2023 with almost every laurel that can be attained by a musician. Jungkook went from charting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks in a row to dominating other charts such as Global 200, Digital Song Sales Chart, iTunes Chart, Hanteo Chart, Circle Chart, and more.

On New Year's Day, a Twitter account, @chartdata, confirmed that the singer and songwriter achieved this feat with the help of his multiple singles such as Seven, 3D, and Standing Next To You. As expected, the BTS fandom, ARMY, celebrated this victory on social media tweeting that the Seven singer "owned 2023."

"Truly a golden year": Fans shower BTS' Jungkook with praise for achieving multiple feats throughout 2023

As of December 30, 2023, the first place on the list of Digital Song Sales belonged to Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You, from his first solo album, Golden. The youngest member of the global sensation group, BTS, topped the international music chart in 2023 and came to a close with a powerful smash hit title track from his solo album.

Following its release on November 3, 2023, the BTS idol's Standing Next To You remained at the top of the Billboard Digital Song Sales (downloads) list for five non-consecutive weeks. Additionally, the 26-year-old musician's jazz and R&B songs spent a total of seven weeks charting on the same list.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) reigned at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart in the US from October 14, 2023, to October 27, 2028, before it was dethroned by Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer. BTS superstar Jeon Jungkook created history once more on November 14, 2023, when he triumphed and became the first solo Korean artist to have the most songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts.

BTS announced their decision to take a short break to rest and rejuvenate during their Festa Live dinner on June 14, 2022. Since then, every member of the group embarked on their solo voyage into the realm of artistry. The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, started his solo career with the release of his debut single, Seven, featuring the American rapper, Latto, known for Big Energy.

The single was released on July 14, 2023, and debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It reigned at the summit for seven consecutive weeks. Then his second single—3D, with Jack Harlow, amassed over 8 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its debut on September 29, 2023.

It is noteworthy that both the aforementioned singles are from his debut solo album—Golden, which he released on November 3, 2023. Nevertheless, ARMYs celebrated the latest feat earned by the Seven singer.

Jungkook sold over 2 million album copies on Hanteo on the first day of the album's launch, surpassing his bandmates—Jimin, Suga, and Taehyung's solo records for their respective solo albums.

In addition, the title track—Standing Next To You, from his solo album, Golden, climbed to #1 on November 3, 2023, within a few hours of its release. The eight other tracks from his album clinched the Top 8 spots on the iTunes chart in over 75 nations in a few hours.

Meanwhile, his fans are waiting for him to return from the military in 2025 and release more songs. At the peak of his career, Jeon Jungkook of BTS decided to enlist in the military alongside his longtime friends and bandmates Jimin, V, and Namjoon in December 2023. Prior to his enlistment, three other members had enlisted—Jin in December 2022, J-Hope in April 2023, and Suga in September 2023.