BTS sensation Jeon Jungkook made history with yet another triumph on November 14, 2023. The singer became the first Korean solo artist to have the most songs at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts. Three of his recently released singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next To You, are on both the Billboard charts.

It is important to note that all three songs by Jungkook are from his latest solo debut album, released on November 3, 2023. However, both SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) are pre-released tracks and were released on July 14 and September 29 of the calendar year 2023, respectively.

"Jungkook you absolute hitmaker": BTS ARMYs are overjoyed over their idol's global domination

From Busan to Billboards, the decade-long journey has been quite tantalizing for the fans, although it wasn't that easy for the youngest member of BTS. Jungkook is not only the first Korean solo artist to achieve this massive milestone in the music industry globally, but he now also ties with musician Bad Bunny.

The Standing Next To You singer is tied with Bad Bunny in having the most #1 hits on the Global 200 in the calendar year 2023, as both artists have three songs each to their credit.

Needless to say, the ARMYs hailed the 26-year-old Kpop idol as an "absolute hitmaker" and flooded Twitter (now X) with praises and congratulatory messages as 'JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION' trends on the platform throughout the world.

Beginning in September 2020, Luminate created the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which evaluate songs based on streaming and sales data selected from more than 200 locations worldwide. Worldwide data is included in the Global 200, while data from countries other than the United States is used in the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The methodology used to determine chart rankings is a weighted formula that takes into account official-only streams on both subscription services and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, in addition to download sales.

The latter represents purchases made from global full-service digital music retailers. However, sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites are not included in the charts' computations.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also became one of the first Korean solo artists to sell over 210,200 copies of his album, GOLDEN, on the Billboard 200 album chart as of November 13, 2023. He further ties with his bandmates Jimin (FACE), Suga (D-DAY), and V aka Taehyung (LAYOVER).