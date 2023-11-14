“Proud moment”: Fans excited as BTS Jungkook’s GOLDEN ties with BTS soloists as the highest charting album by a K-soloist in Billboard 200 history

The album GOLDEN by Jungkook is now the best-selling album by a Korean solo artist in the Billboard 200's sales week historically as of November 13, 2023. This achievement comes after he equaled the success of the other members of BTS, with Layover by V, FACE by Jimin, and D-DAY by Suga being the highest-charting albums by Korean solo artists in the entire history of the Billboard 200.

On September 17, 2023, BTS V aka Taehyung made his debut at number two on the Billboard 200 list with his first solo album, Layover. This brings him together with his members Jimin and SUGA for their separate solo albums, FACE and D-DAY.

Meanwhile, track-equivalent album units (TEA), streaming-equivalent album units (SEA), and standard album sales are some of the metrics used to rank the top albums in the US on the Billboard 200 list.

"The Kings": Fans lavish praise as Jungkook's album ties with Jimin, V, and Suga's solo albums on Billboard 200

With his debut solo album GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to have the greatest sales week on the Billboard 200 album chart in the United States on Monday, November 13, 2023, shattering yet another record.

The Standing Next To You singer has been creating history with GOLDEN. The album's first week of release was a huge success, with all 11 of the singles reaching the top of music charts throughout the globe.

Furthermore, since its global release on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN has commanded a lot of attention and has sold over 210,200 album copies (pure sales) in the US. This further cements the stature of Jungkook as a global phenomenon who has been raking in victories as a soloist since he released his debut single SEVEN on July 14, 2023, which is a pre-released track from his album.

Fans flooded Twitter with praises as the Standing Next To You singer became the fourth member of BTS to debut at No.2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and to mark his solo album GOLDEN as the highest charting album by a Korean soloist in the 65-year-long history of Billboard.

The title track, Standing Next to You, from GOLDEN by Jungkook, recently shot to the top of the worldwide YouTube charts for both music videos and songs. As of November 12, 2023, Standing Next to You has amassed 41 million plays and was #1 on YouTube's Top Songs Global Chart, marking an outstanding start.

The corresponding music video, which currently has over 34 million views, held the top spot in its category. With this accomplishment, Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to have his fourth single reach the top of the Top Songs Chart.

GOLDEN was released worldwide on November 3, 2023, and includes eleven iconic tracks written by and produced by Hollywood heavyweights such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Andrew Watts, and more. The well-acclaimed solo album by Jungkook has been riding on the crest of success since the day of its release as it also reigned at No.1 on the iTunes chart in over 93 countries.