"Yoongi deserves everything": Fans lavish praise as BTS SUGA officially wins the KM Chart Best Hot Choice Male Award

BTS SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, made headlines on November 10, 2023, as KM Chart announced him as the winner of Best Hot Choice - Male. The Haegeum rapper and songwriter has been away from the limelight due to his enlistment in the South Korean military. However, that hasn't stopped him from achieving feats.

Fans of the South Korean rapper—who is an integral part of the global sensation BTS—went feral as KM Chart announced the category's winner of 2023. To celebrate SUGA's latest victory and express their joy, a fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Yoongi deserves everything and so much more."

Anticipation among K-pop fans domestically and abroad has increased since the worldwide standard K-pop chart, KM Chart, revealed the intentions to organize the 2023 KM Chart Year-end Awards. The title of the award ceremony is still under discussion and hasn't been officially announced yet.

"OMG SO DESERVED": Fans rejoice as BTS SUGA will receive a physical trophy for his win

The KM Chart tracks global K-pop trends and gathers and examines metadata from MY1PICK, the leading fandom platform in Korea, run by Doohub. Every year, the chart hosts a festival and awards ceremony. Recipients of awards receive automatic nominations for the KM Chart Annual Awards. Additionally, there are polls with quarterly rankings on the chart.

SUGA will reportedly receive a physical trophy for his win at the 2023 KM Chart Best Hot Choice - Male on both My1pick and IdolChamp. As previously mentioned, fans congratulated the Somebody Does Love rapper and songwriter and tweeted that they were "proud" of him. Here are some reactions to the singer's recent win:

Recently, it was reported that Kim Namjoon, better known as BTS's RM, and SUGA didn't receive any nominations for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards (SMA).

After learning of the announcement, SUGA and RM's fans were outraged and took to social media to tell their tales of how the rappers had received domestic recognition despite SMA 2023 allegedly neglecting the two.

In other news, on November 4, 2023, Yoongi's Suchwita's episode 21 aired, sending BTS fans into a massive online meltdown. Jungkook made another special appearance in the episode to promote his solo album GOLDEN. Fans were moved to tears when Yoongi said during the broadcast that he thinks about the group and its members frequently.

The BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for the Somebody Does Love rapper-songwriter to return after completing his military service in 2025. The group is presently on a break since its members are either enlisting in the military or working on their personal endeavors.