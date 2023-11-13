"Record breaker": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-soloist to earn biggest sales week on Billboard 200 for his album GOLDEN in the U.S.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, BTS' Jungkook broke another record as he became the first Korean solo artist to generate the biggest sales week on the Billboard 200 album chart with his solo album GOLDEN in the United States. His solo album, which he debuted on November 3, 2023, has been making waves since its worldwide release as has sold over 210,200 album copies (pure sales) in the United States.

Fans have been praising the idol on social media platforms including X (formally known as Twitter) and hailing him as a "record breaker."

The 26-year-old BTS singer, who established himself as a Korean solo artist on July 14, 2023, with the release of his debut single SEVEN, has been raking in accolades and achievements for his new music. His debut solo album, which includes 11 songs ranging from pop to R&B, Jazz, pop-funk, and more, has also gained the top spot on the iTunes chart worldwide.

"Superstar Jungkook": Fans react as GOLDEN earns yet another achievement

Jungkook's debut solo album debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 album chart on November 13, 2023. In a sneak peek at this week's ranking, Billboard reported on Sunday (U.S. time) that Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) had topped the chart for the second week in a row.

Additionally, using equivalent album units—a combination of physical album sales and various digital sales records—the Billboard 200 listed the top albums of the week in the United States. According to the publication, GOLDEN garnered 210,200 equivalent album units, of which 164,800 came from album sales.

It was also revealed that in the week ending on November 9, GOLDEN had the most physical album sales. Additionally, GOLDEN marked its debut on the Billboard 200 list, making Jungkook the sixth member of BTS to have a Top 10 charting single.

As of this writing, the popular group is the first Korean act to have six distinct albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. In June 2018, Love Yourself: Tear became BTS' first No. 1 album. This was followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, and their BE, which released in 2020. Furthermore, Proof, released in 2022, became the group's sixth album to debut at the top of the list.

Jungkook's recent achievement became the talk of the town on social media and fans rushed to social media platforms like X to shower him with praises as they expressed how proud they were of him.

Released on November 3, 2023, Jeon Jungkook of BTS made history with the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. He became the first Asian act and K-pop artist to have his debut album soar high on the iTunes US chart in less than an hour. The Standing Next to You singer debuted at number three on the US iTunes chart on the same day.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN also peaked at number 1 on the iTunes chart in the United States in an hour and 19 minutes. The singer then extended his record by leading at number 1 on the iTunes chart in over 75 countries across the world on the first day of the album's release.

Furthermore, as Jungkook marked yet another feat with his solo album GOLDEN—by selling more than 210,200 album copies in the United States on November 11, 2023—Jungkook also sold more than 2 million (2,147,389) album copies on Hanteo.

This is another historic feat since it is the first in the history of the Hanteo chart that a Korean solo artist has had over 2 million pure sales within six hours of his album release.