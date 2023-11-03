"Music has no language barrier": Fans react to BTS' Jungkook addressing not having Korean songs on his solo album GOLDEN

26-year-old BTS singer Jungkook enticed the whole world as he released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. However, during an interview with The Atlantic, the global megastar stated his apprehensions regarding his all-English debut solo album. The Standing Next To You singer mentioned that he was perplexed by the thought of not including any Korean songs in his albums.

"I was thinking, is it okay for a Korean to not release Korean songs at all?" Jungkook said.

Once The Atlantic published its interview on November 3, fans flooded social media platforms to make their thoughts on the matter known.

Expand Tweet

"I still have that pop-star image stuck in my head": BTS Jungkook reveals his dream to becoming a global popstar

In the same interview, the vocalist of Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) talked about his dreams of becoming a pop sensation. He clarified that ever since he was a little boy, he often saw pop stars who inspired him and others and had a phenomenal aura about them. Furthermore, he admitted that he wants to be a pop star whom his fans would find “cool.”

“When you think about pop stars, they’re these really cool singers that you’d look up to since your childhood. Of course, things have been changing a lot. I still have that pop star image stuck in my head since my childhood. And I want to be a cool guy that gives off that amazing vibe.”

ARMYs didn’t hesitate to voice their thoughts and feelings on social media regarding the interview. Fans from around the world went to town on social media and hailed Jungkook as a “pop star.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Jeon Jungkook of BTS debuted his first solo album as a Korean solo artist on November 3, 2023. The solo album, GOLDEN, includes 11 tracks:

Standing Next to You (Title Track)

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

SEVEN (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version)

Yes or No

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes)

Somebody

Too Sad to Dance

Shot Glass of Tears

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

SEVEN (Clean version)

Within an hour of the album's release, the Standing Next To You vocalist became the first Asian act and the first K-Pop artist to have the biggest album launch in iTunes US history. GOLDEN debuted at No.3 on the US iTunes chart and climbed to the top of the US iTunes chart in just an hour after its release.

This is the first time in the history of the Apple Music streaming service that the number one slot has ever gone to an Asian musician. Furthermore, GOLDEN has clinched the #1 position in over 60 countries on the iTunes charts with Standing Next To You.

GOLDEN also made history by becoming the first solo album by an Asian act to chart eight of its tracks in the Top 10 positions of the iTunes chart across the globe.