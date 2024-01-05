"THE ACE DUO": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jimin ties with Jungkook to become the Korean soloist with most #1 hits in Digital Song Sales chart history

With the release of Closer Than This, BTS member Jimin tied the record with Jungkook for the most No. 1s by a Korean soloist on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart as of January 2, 2024. Fans are over the moon as he and fellow BTS bandmate Jungkook share this victorious record. While Jimin and Jungkook are in the military, the holiday single Closer Than This by the former was released on December 22, 2023, as a present to the ARMY.

Fans were ecstatic over the news as they hailed the two artists as "THE ACE DUO" on social media.

For the unversed, in the US, the most downloaded songs are ranked on the Billboard Digital Song Sales list. Nielsen SoundScan aggregates the sales of various renditions of a track by an artist to provide a summary in their entirety and then uses this data to create weekly digital sales for each song.

Fans laud BTS members Jimin and Jungkook as the "most successful soloists"

The week of December 30, 2023, to January 6, 2024, the best-selling song in the US was Jimin's Closer Than This, which took the lead on the charts. This is the BTS singer's seventh solo song to reach this milestone. On January 3, 2024, Billboard announced that his most recent single had debuted at No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales list.

The record for the most No.1 songs by a Korean soloist on the chart, held by the Serendipity singer and his bandmate Jungkook, is now tied owing to this latest inclusion. The songs With You starring Ha Sung-woon, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Jimin's formal solo debut, and Angel Pt. 1 from the FAST X OST had all topped the Digital Song Sales chart before Closer Than This.

Closer Than This did well on the Digital Song Sales chart and had a perfect debut at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. It also landed at No. 4 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, No. 35 on the Global Excl. US chart, and No. 55 on the Global 200 this week.

Meanwhile, as of December 30, 2023, Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You, from his debut solo album GOLDEN, was ranked at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales list. The youngest member of the worldwide phenomenon BTS finished the year 2023 with a strong smash, leading the international music chart.

Jungkook's Standing Next To You stayed at No.1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart for five weeks (non-consecutive) after its release on November 3, 2023. Furthermore, the R&B and jazz music from the 26-year-old musician charted on the same chart for seven weeks in total.

Previously, the song charted at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart from November 11, 2023, to December 2, 2023, and then again from December 16, 2023, to December 22, 2023. On December 30, 2023, Jimin's Closer Than This eclipsed Jungkook's smash hit Standing Next To You, marking the end of the song's reign at No.1. It is crucial to bear in mind that the data is collected every Saturday of each week to the following Friday.

Jimin of BTS dropped the song Closer Than This on December 22, 2023. As 2023 drew to a close, BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' home turf, described the song in its press release as an affectionate and sentimental musical ballad that embodies Jimin's true sentiments for ARMY. In addition, Closer Than This already occupied the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 100 countries, including the US, Japan, Germany, France, and more, by 8 am KST on December 23, 2023.

Furthermore, the song was the No.1 song on the European and Worldwide iTunes Song Charts. Soon after its debut, the music video concurrently climbed to the pinnacle of the global YouTube popular MV list.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY praised both artists for their achievements and applauded their victories on X (formerly Twitter).

On November 14, 2023, BTS prodigy Jeon Jungkook of BTS made history again with a victory. With the most singles at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts, the 26-year-old singer from Busan became the first solo Korean artist to achieve this feat.

His debut solo single SEVEN with the famous American rapper Latto, 3D with the Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow, and Standing Next To You, his released singles, were all listed on the Billboard charts. With three songs apiece to their credit, BTS' Jungkook and Bad Bunny have tied for the highest number #1 singles on the Billboard Global 200 in 2023.

BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have been actively serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023. They will return to the music world in June 2025 after completing their 18 months of mandatory service.