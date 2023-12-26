“Recruiting new ARMYs even when he's in the army”: Fans react to a retired Korean Army Lieutenant General expressing desire to become Jungkook’s fan

BTS member Jungkook is all over the internet as a retired Army Lieutenant General revealed to be a huge fan of the idol. Recently, an Army Lieutenant General shared a video on his YouTube channel speaking about the love he has for the Euphoria singer. While talking about the My Time singer, as shared by @global_fan_base on X (formerly Twitter), he said,

“I have decided to become a fan of Jungkook of BTS from now on... I think I will have to work hard to support him enthusiastically even after his discharge.”

Fans could not keep calm as the maknae of BTS is making many people fall head over heels for him despite being in the military. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and excitement and welcome the Lieutenant General with open arms.

“Everyone loves Jungkook”: Fans react as BTS maknae makes fans in the military

The BTS maknae debuted as a solo artist in July, marking his name as a significant singer in the music industry with his hit digital single Seven (feat. Latto). He promoted his solo music before starting his military service journey with other BTS members in December.

On December 26, a clip of an Army Lieutenant General went viral on social media as he revealed he had become a fan of Jungkook. The worldwide famous K-pop star is fulfilling his national duties at his designated base along with his fellow bandmate Jimin.

Fans were not surprised to see him collect new supporters even while serving in the military. Heaping praise on the Standing Next to You singer, fans took to social media to share their excitement on this delightful news. Here are some reactions:

Jungkook sets the biggest trend on TikTok Korea while serving in the military

Proving his dominance over global and South Korean audiences, the 3D singer took over TikTok South Korea. According to News Culture, the BTS maknae recorded the biggest TikTok trend while all members served in the military.

Following the data unveiled by Rankify, a domestic influencer trend index, Jungkook stood at 11,882 points for the second week of December. These points increased from 10,271 points since the first week of November 2023, marking the biggest trend set on TikTok Korea.

Moreover, the outlet reported that the Still With You singer topped the gender preference analysis, popular among 21 percent of men and 71 percent of women. It was also revealed that the fans could not help but search for Jungkook’s account on Instagram even after it was deactivated in the first half of 2023.

Fans have expressed their pride in the BTS member as he keeps showcasing his impact on fans even after getting officially enlisted in the military.