“Trend-setter”: Fans rejoice as Jungkook surpasses BTS and takes the first place in Korea's TikTok Influencer Trend rankings

It is undeniable that BTS boasts a global fanbase spanning various age groups. Recently, an intriguing revelation emerged concerning Jungkook's presence on TikTok, shedding light on a distinctive demographic. Over the past few months, the idol has maintained an active presence on the platform, gaining attention from a unique and diverse audience, further highlighting BTS' widespread impact and appeal across different population segments worldwide.

In a surprising turn of events, BTS's golden maknae has outshone his fellow bandmates in Korea's TikTok influencer trends, securing the coveted first place with an impressive total of 11,882 index points. The data, comprising 29% men and 71% women, highlights the Seven singer's widespread appeal and influence across diverse demographics.

"Even Ahjumma and Ahjussi adore him," fans fascinated as Jungkook's fans' biggest percentage is those aged between 30-40 years

The TikTok statistics reveal a fascinating breakdown across age groups, showcasing Jungkook's popularity spanning generations. According to local reports from Korean media, the idol is the preference for 7% of teenagers, 19% in their 20s, 29% in their 30s, a staggering 30% in their 40s, and 16% in their 50s.

This data not only cements Jungkook's success but also acts as a symbol of his ability to resonate with a broad spectrum of audiences. The TikTok platform, known for its diverse and expansive user base, has become a significant arena for measuring influence and engagement. Jungkook's dominance in this space showcases his upper hand in the musical world and his prowess as a social media influencer.

The 11,882 index points reflect the sheer volume of engagement and the enthusiasm with which users interact with the GOLDEN star's content. The dynamic mix of men and women contributing to this high index score demonstrates his universal appeal, breaking barriers that extend beyond gender.

Many fans on Twitter (X) celebrated this achievement and even came in to support the elderly population of fans. They highlighted how the group's maknae is a universal favorite, with his impact beyond the youth population.

As BTS continues to conquer global stages collectively, Jungkook's solo triumph in the TikTok influencer realm is a testament to his star power. This achievement positions him not just as a talented artist within the group but as a formidable force on the broader entertainment landscape, capable of commanding attention and admiration independently. As his influence grows, it will be fascinating to see how he navigates and shapes the evolving dynamics of social media trends.