"Beyoncé of BTS": Fans lavish praise as Taehyung & UMI's single 'wherever u r' debuts at #1 on both Worldwide and European iTunes Song Chart

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, made headlines on the last day of 2023 for his collaborative effort with American artist UMI. A day before, on December 30, UMI released her single wherever u r in collaboration with BTS' V. Immediately upon its release, the single topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 90 different countries and territories, including the US, UK, Canada, and Germany as of 3.30 pm KST on December 31.

Due to its widespread appeal, wherever u r also debuted at the highest echelons of the European and Worldwide iTunes Song rankings on its release day. This is the first song in which Taehyung has collaborated with another musician outside of BTS.

Fans moved to Twitter to celebrate the latest victory achieved by the two artists especially when BTS' V is away from the spotlight due to his military obligations.

wherever u r, a collaborative song between the R&B songstress UMI from the United States and the South Korean vocalist from the worldwide sensation BTS, was released on December 30, 2023. The track was digitally released all across the globe on the same day as Kim Taehyung's 28th birthday. Hence, the latest release and the iTunes victory are extra special for the Bangtan ARMY.

"Obsessed with the song": Fans are in awe of Taehyung's new song, which he released as a gift for the ARMY

The two performers' singing video, featured by V and posted on UMI's official social media, has also gained much attention. Despite its short runtime, the video successfully illustrates the notion of wherever u r, as it features Taehyung, aka V, and UMI singing in various settings.

BTS' V stunned fans by releasing a new version of himself following the advent of his solo debut album, LAYOVER, on September 8, 2023. Since it has become an unwritten custom for the BTS members to give the ARMYs a present occasionally, Taehyung did so with wherever u r.

As the star enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, to serve his mandatory period of 18 months, he had promised to release new content for his fans even while he would be away. Staying true to his promise, the Layover singer-songwriter featured in the latest song by UMI on his birthday on December 30. He gifted the song wherever u r to his beloved fans to tell them he will miss them while serving his nation.

As of writing this, fans were excited as wherever u r hit #1 in 90 countries as of December 31, 2023, at 3.30 pm KST. The devoted admirers of Taehyung are optimistic that the numbers will surpass 100 countries in the next few hours. They flocked to Twitter and celebrated the latest song by the two artists clinching the pinnacle of the iTunes Chart.

On Monday, December 25, 2023, the South Korean artist IU posted a vlog on her YouTube account. The video blog provided a behind-the-scenes look at her first WOORI Financial Group ad. While doing her hair and makeup, she recorded herself and shared several stories and anecdotes in the video. She mentioned working on a music video with BTS' V in one of them.

IU said on the vlog that the music video was unmatched any other for one of her songs and that it looked fantastic even without computer graphics. She also noted that action-related themes were used in the music video, which naturally aroused listeners' interest.

Fans eagerly await IU to drop the music video, which will be released in 2024. As far as it is known, after wherever u r, the collaboration project with IU would mark Taehyung's second release post his military enlistment.

The BTS ARMY is curious to see the BTS idol as an actor since he has reportedly not lent his vocals in IU's upcoming project and will be seen under the acting lens.