“Amazing as always”: fans frenzied as BTS’ V and UMI’s new song ‘Wherever u r’ becomes no. 1 on US iTunes 

BTS’ V's new song has arrived and has already hit some of the biggest charts in the world, on the special occasion of his 28th birthday. V collaborated with the American singer UMI, for a duet sung in English. "Wherever u r" is reportedly a song he completed for the ARMYs before he left for the military.

This song, released on the same day as V’s birthday, that is December 30, has already topped the US iTunes Charts. It also clinched the top spot on all the iTunes charts across the eight biggest music market countries. This achievement showcases the impact of the BTS member, even while he is away.

"Song is so good," fans praise UMI and BTS' V's 'Wherever u r' and express pride over its charts' climb

After the release of his solo debut album, Layover, BTS' V has released another rendition and surprised the fans. As it has become an unofficial tradition of the BTS members to release, at least, one song before enlisting in the military as a gift for the ARMYs, V became the last member to fulfill this. Taehyung, who enlisted in the military some time ago on December 11, 2023, found the perfect date to release a new song for fans.

On December 30, 2023, which also happened to be his 28th birthday, a song called "Wherever u r" was released via the official YouTube channel of American singer-songwriter UMI. This song by UMI and V reflects themes of nostalgia, longing, and commitment. The lyrics express a sense of reflection on past memories and the desire to reconnect with someone who holds a special place in the singer's heart.

Though it's a short song, it became the No. 1 song on US iTunes. It had already made its way to the No. 7 spot of the US iTunes as soon as it was released. In no time, it also clinched spots on the top 8 biggest music markets, namely Canada, US, Brazil, Germany, Japan, UK, Australia, and France.

However, this achievement was not limited to the above eight countries only as the song gained the number 1 title in over 80 countries across the world.

As expected, fans were beyond happy seeing V's song achieve such heights even during his hiatus. Fans were even proud of themselves and each other for making this happen. Here are some of their reactions:

Apart from the song, the collaboration itself was much loved by the fans. Fans thanked Taehyung and UMI for gifting them with such a precious and calm song. In the past, when this collaboration news had come out, UMI had nothing but good words to say about the BTS star which made the fans adore her even more. Some of UMI's words were,

"I'm a fan of Tae, he's a fan of mine, that's how this song started, and it's really organic. There's no label, no company, nothing in the creation of it. It's just two people appreciating each other's music."

These words were much appreciated by the ARMYs as their respect for the BTS star increased even more due to how he hasn't involved the company in most of his songs.