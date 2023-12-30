American singer UMI dropped her highly anticipated collaboration song wherever u r featuring BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. Upon releasing this romantic track, the singer revealed how the song was decided to be released on December 30. This day also marks the birthday anniversary of the Layover singer. UMI revealed that Kim Taehyung wished for her to release wherever u r on his birthday as a memorable gift for his fans.

She opened up about the song's making during a live stream on Instagram. Through social media, UMI found out that the Slow Dancing singer would be enlisting in December before the song's release. He requested that this song be out by his birthday to express his love for his fans.

UMI said,

“When Taehyung left (for the army) he thought about ARMY and all his supporters. His team and my team worked hard and it was very difficult to push the song to be released on his birthday as a gift to all those who appreciate and listen to his music”.

This has stirred the emotions of Kim Taehyung's fans, and they took to social media to express their hearts. A fan expressed gratitude towards the two stars, saying, “Thank you for this wonderful gift.”

“TEARS R FALLING”: Fans emotional after hearing UMI's wherever u r with BTS’ Kim Taehyung on his birthday

One of the most anticipated collaboration songs wherever u r is finally out after weeks of waiting. The candid visuals of the video showcased V strolling in the corridors of the infamous HYBE building while UMI was seen vibing to the song.

UMI released the official lyrical video starring the Rainy Days singer on December 30. The For Us singer began his mandatory military service along with RM on December 1,1, leaving millions of fans in tears.

As the BTS member shares a deep bond with his fans, he wanted to release this special song on his birthday while he is away serving in the military. It was not easy to release on the same day as his birthday. However, UMI revealed that both teams worked hard to make it possible.

Fans were emotional after discovering the efforts Kim Taehyung had put in for this song and took to social media to express their feelings. They praised the song UMI, and Kim Taehyung's vocals perfectly complemented each other. They also expressed their wish for them to collaborate again.

Here are some reactions:

wherever u r is now out on all major music service platforms.