From BTS to Balming Tiger: A list of members we know so far who showed up at RM and Taehyung’s enlistment site

BTS members RM and Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and many of their close friends and family visited them to bid farewell. As the members were ready to begin their new journey of serving the nation, they quietly entered the training center.

The two K-pop stars marked the beginning of their basic military training at the Korean Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheong province. To extend their support, other BTS members were spotted at the enlistment site along with V and RM's close friends and families.

From BTS OT7 to Balming Tiger: A list of members who showed up at RM and Kim Taehyung’s enlistment site

1. BTS OT7

Showing their strong bond, BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga visited RM and V at the enlistment site in Nonsan. Jin and J-hope, who are currently serving in the military, and Suga, who is completing his service as a social worker, requested a leave to see off the two members.

Jimin and Jungkook, who have yet to enroll for their services, were also spotted with other members. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, posed together for a picture. Furthermore, Jin shared a photo with RM and V, captioning with a heartwarming message for his brothers, saying,

“Don’t get hurt, come back safely my babies”.

This marked the first reunion of all seven members on screen since J-Hope’s enlistment in April. Fans were delighted yet emotional, seeing all seven members together before all of them returned to complete their services.

2. Balming Tiger

The South Korean musical group Balming Tiger founder, San Yawn, is also a close friend of the BTS leader. They also collaborated on the song SEXY NUKIM, released in September 2022. The Indigo singer and the Balming Tiger members were spotted hanging out multiple times this year, showcasing their wholesome friendship on Instagram.

Their hilarious posts always take over social media, and this time, San Yawn's post bidding Kim Namjoon a farewell broke many hearts. He shared a few pictures on Instagram and expressed gratitude towards the Persona singer. On December 11, San Yawn was spotted at the site to show support to his dear friend. He shared a picture posing with RM along with other members.

3. BTS' V's friends: Gini and Levi

Fans on social media highlighted that musicians Gini and Levi were also spotted at the site to bid farewell to their close friend Kim Taehyung. Fans pointed out that the two musicians are high school friends of Kim Taehyung. They also appreciated them for looking out for the Winter Bear singer and for seeing him off. Gini took to Instagram and shared a post posing with Kim Taehyung and Levi.

“Have a safe journey, my friend,” he wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Levi shared Gini's post on the story, wishing Taehyung a safe journey. Another photo shared by Gini showed the back of V along with RM. The caption read:

“The back of him being confident”.

4. RM's Family

BTS leader Kim Namjoon’s family members were seen at the enlistment place of the singer in Nonsan. An update on his sister’s Instagram account @breadmin97 showed him with his family.

Namjoon’s sister shared a wholesome family portrait on her Instagram story and captioned it,

“Stay Healthy”

In the photo, RM’s father was seen patting his head. She also shared a picture of her with RM and wrote: “Goodbye bro.”