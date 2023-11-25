"NAMJOON OUR GREAT LEADER": Fans react as TXT reveals how BTS' RM took care of the members at W Korea event in recent Weverse live

Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, has been gaining attention from fans since his appearance at W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event on November 24. From his mesmerizing aura to his friendly approach, ARMYs showered the INDIGO singer with praise for his heartwarming behavior.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members recently mentioned how the BTS leader helped them as they were unfamiliar with many people at the event. While conversing with other members regarding this, the eldest member of the group, Yeonjun, said:

"Namjoon hyung took care of us a lot."

Reacting to this, fans on social media complimented the Dynamite singer, stating, "NAMJOON OUR GREAT LEADER.”

Expand Tweet

“They’re really Bangtan’s little bros”: Fans gush over TXT and Namjoon's brotherhood

Expand Tweet

Among the huge K-pop stars at the W Korea event were TXT and RM, and while recollecting their moments, Yeonjun and Soobin shared their experiences in a recent Weverse live session on November 25.

Yeonjun revealed:

"Everyone knew each other but we did not know anybody. We were standing looking lost."

They revealed how BTS RM came to their rescue while they were standing lost. Excited fans of BTS and TXT cheered on this wholesome interaction between the idols on Twitter (now X).

An ARMY thanked the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members for sticking by Kim Namjoon’s side during the event. A fan also highlighted that the 4th generation boy group members were the only ones regularly featured on his Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also pointed out that this might be the last public appearance of the Wild Flower singer, given the previous military enlistment statement by his agency. This incident also made many fans emotional, considering Kim Namjoon was their safe space.

As BTS was the first ever K-pop group to be debuted by BigHit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC), they did not have any senior idol groups. Fans emphasized that the Yet to Come singer played the role of a senior very well here, saying, “BTS being the seniors they never had makes me wanna cry."

Large number of popular faces were spotted at W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Event

W Korea started the "Love Your W" Campaign back in 2006 to spread awareness about Breast cancer due to a lack of knowledge among the audience. In celebration of its 18th year, a large number of talented artists attended. This eventful night gave many interactions among K-pop artists and actors.

Korean drama actors like Lee Soo-hyuk, Kim Young-kwang, Kim Young-dae, Han Ji-min, Shin Min-ah, Lee Sung-kyung, Moon Ga-young, Go Hyun-jung, Uhm Ji-won, Uhm Jung-hwa, Lee Jae-wook, Ahn Hyo-seop, and more were spotted.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, K-pop idols like TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin, BTS’ RM, aespa, ZEROBASEONE members Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, and Sung Hanbin, BLACKPINK's Jennie, ITZY, Zico, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, GOT7’s BamBam, Sunmi, Hwasa, RIIZE, and more attended.