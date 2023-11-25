From BTS' RM, Stray Kids' Hyunjin to BLACKPINK's Jennie: A complete list of K-pop artists who graced 2023 W Korea's Love Your W event

W Korea's 18th "Love Your W" event was held in Seoul on November 24, 2023, and it was nothing short of a spectacle. As many K-pop idols model for the W Korea magazine regularly, it was quite expected that a lot of them will be making appearances at this event like every year.

From BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, everyone graced the event. There were also a lot of celebrity interactions that happened, which pleased fans even more. Some of the idols performed as well, adding to the charm of the proceedings.

Expand Tweet

Loads of Korean celebrities graced the 18th edition of W Korea's "Love Your W" campaign

W Korea is a South Korean fashion and lifestyle magazine. It is part of the international W magazine franchise. The magazine covers a wide range of topics, including fashion, beauty, culture, and lifestyle.

It is known for its high-quality photography, stylish layouts, and features on prominent figures in the fashion and entertainment industries. It plays a significant role in shaping trends and showcasing the latest in Korean and international fashion.

The "Love Your W" event refers to a special occasion organized by W Korea to celebrate and showcase the beauty of Korean culture and entertainment.

Expand Tweet

W Korea's "Love Your W" was a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Various Korean and K-industry celebrities came for the event all decked up. Every artist carried their own charisma, donning varied outfits. For so many artists to attend this event serving towards a social cause was heartwarming to watch.

Expand Tweet

Following is the list of all the K-pop celebrities that attended the event:

1) BTS' RM

2) BLACKPINK's Jennie

3) Stray Kids' Hyunjin

4) TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin

5) Yuna, Ryunjin, and Yeji

6) ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao, Jiwoong

7) MAMAMOO Hwasa

8) Sunmi

9) HyunA

10) Kim Doyeon

11) GOT7's BamBam

12) BIBI

13) Woodz

Expand Tweet

Many heartwarming and unexpected interactions also took place among these idols. Key among them are interactions between TXT Soobin and Jennie, RM and Aespa’s Karina, Aespa’s NingNing and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, etc.

Some of the other celebrities who attended are Bada Lee, Moon Gayoung, Irene Kim, and many more.

A lot of electrifying performances also charmed the audiences. Some of them were Bada Lee or her group Bebe’s performance on Smoke and Stray Kids’ Maniac, Hwasa’s I love my body and Chilli, Aespa’s Spicy and some more.

Expand Tweet

The "Love your W" campaign, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2006, proved to be a great success. Fans were excited to see all their favorite idols in the same room, interacting with each other. Many are now waiting to see what next year's edition of the campaign will bring.