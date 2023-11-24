"THE MODEL OF MODELS": Stray Kids Hyunjin sets the internet on fire with his stunning visuals for Harper's Bazaar Korea

Hyunjin of Stray Kids is all over social media as he stunned the fans with his mesmerizing looks in the latest Harper's Bazaar Korea Magazine edition. For the December 2023 issue, the LALALALA singer graced the cover page of the magazine, and the Stays cannot keep calm.

The Stray Kids member was named one of the global ambassadors of Versace in July of this year, and he was seen wearing the ensembles by the house for this issue. While the photographs perfectly captured his beauty, the singer took over the hearts of fans.

One of the Stays on the X (formerly Twitter) emphasized how perfectly Hyunjin presented the fresh look in this photoshoot, stating him as “THE MODEL OF MODELS."

“Face card never declines”: Fans reacted to Hyunjin's exquisite look in Versace for Harper's Bazaar Korea

On November 24, the 5-Star singer set the internet ablaze while wearing Versace’s collection for the Holiday Campaign 2023. This being the Stray Kids member's very first campaign with the luxury brand, he is the prime focus of this issue.

Presenting the latest Athena Tote bags from the collection, Hyunjin brought a classy touch to the outfits intended for daily wear. The tote bag is styled with Versace’s classic Barocco print.

The Stray Kids’ fans have been talking about how he has flawlessly presented the collection with his stunning visuals. As the ROCK-STAR singer illustrated the concept visualized by the designers, balancing chic and royalty, fans showered him with compliments, saying, “Absolutely stunning!"

Stray Kids on Billboard charts

While the singers are taking over the internet with their visuals, their music has been gaining even more streams. Stray Kids recently dropped their comeback album ROCK-STAR with the titular tune LALALALA on November 10.

The song has been gaining popularity among international fans, and it entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 90. This entry made Stray Kids the first ever 4th generation boy group to reach this milestone. LALALALA also entered the Global 200 chart at No. 10 and the Global Excl. U.S. at No. 6.

The EP ROCK-STAR debuted on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart at No. 1 and has now become the fourth album by the boy group to achieve this feat. Stray Kids also ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Year-End World Albums chart. Their previously released album 5-Star also reached No. 82 on Billboard's Year-End 200 Album Chart, the highest among other K-pop albums.