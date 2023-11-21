"It was an honor": Stray Kids' Hyunjin dishes about Taylor Swift's reaction to the group's VMAs stage during his recent interview with Rolling Stones

On Tuesday, November 21, a recent interview of Stray Kids' Hyunjin with Rolling Stones UK was released, exciting fans on the several topics the idol discussed during the same. The Stray Kids member dished about many events such as his recent ambassadorship with Versace, his personal involvement in the tracks of ROCK STAR's composition, and more.

Given that the eight-piece K-pop group made an impressive comeback with ROCK STAR and created several remarkable accomplishments throughout the entirety of last year, the idol had a lot to cover during the interview.

One of the intriguing comments the idol made on the group's recent events, was in relation to the viral video of Taylor Swift reacting to Stray Kids' VMAs stage. In Hyunjin's Rolling Stones interview, the idol said,

"It was an honour even being at the same venue as Taylor!"

As the American singer enthusiastically enjoyed their performance, fans and other netizens in general have been curious about the members' thoughts on the same.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin excitedly comments about Taylor Swift's reaction to the group's VMAs stage

On September 12, 2023, soon after the group's previous comeback, 5-STAR, the members rolled out an enthusiastic performance of the title track, S-Class, at the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards). One thing fans love about international award shows that gather several artists around the world, is the number of unexpected interactions between the artists, which is otherwise less likely to happen.

Among the various artists present in the audience for Stray Kids' VMAs stage was the popular American singer, Taylor Swift. As the group rolled out their ever-enthusiastic and powerful performance of S-Class, Taylor Swift was seen reacting wholesomely to the same, both awed by the members' energy and filled with the enthusiasm they were spreading at the VMAs venue.

The reaction video naturally went viral, warming the hearts of fans who stan both Taylor Swift and Stray Kids. Given that fans couldn't stop talking about it for weeks after VMAs, Hyunjin was asked about his thoughts on the same during his recent solo interview with Rolling Stones UK.

Here's what the idol had to say about the same:

"It was an honor even being at the same venue as Taylor Swift! After the performance at the VMAs, people told me 'Have you seen this video! Is this real?' It felt surreal, I hope I could be with her at another event if there's an occasion or opportunity."

The interviewer and the writer of the Rolling Stones article, Joseph Kocharian, also wrote that he couldn't help but think about how internet-breaking a collaboration between Hyunjin and Taylor Swift would be.

STAYs gush over Stray Kids' Hyujin's comments on Taylor Swift's viral reaction to the group's VMAs stage

Upon reading the article, fans couldn't help but hope for a collaboration between two popular artists. Given that Taylor Swift is currently reworking the remastered version of her most-talked-about album, Reputation, fans have been praying hard that Hyunjin will be seated in one of the tracks for a possible collaboration.

Meanwhile, several fans were simply delighted to see the two artists expressing their admiration for each other.

Regardless, fans were happy about the near interaction between Stray Kids and Taylor Swift. However, given that the eight-piece group, especially Hyunjin, has begun collaborating with Western artists, such as Troye Sivan, fans are hopeful for a collaboration to come through.