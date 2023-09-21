"It was just very unbelievable": Stray Kids' Felix responds to Taylor Swift's viral reaction to the group's performance at the VMAs

On Wednesday, September 15, Stray Kids' Felix kickstarted a live broadcast on YouTube to celebrate his birthday with his fans. Besides cake-cutting, the idol also discussed several topics with his fans, especially the fandom's (STAY) several questions about the recently wrapped-up VMAs.

For the uninitiated, Stray Kids bagged the Best K-pop Award and also rolled out a show-stopping performance of S-Class at the VMAs.

While many were undoubtedly impressed by their powerful performance, American singer Taylor Swift's reaction to their dance was majorly talked about amongst STAYs. Naturally, Stray Kids' Felix addressed the viral video, saying that it was unbelievable news for him and that's he extremely grateful for the same:

"It was very exciting. I didn't expect Taylor Swift to react in that way, seeing us perform. I think It was just very unbelievable."

What Stray Kids' Felix's said about Taylor Swift's viral reaction to their powerful VMAs performance

On September 12, the eight-member K-pop boy group stood as one of the handful of Korean artists who attended MTV's Video Music Awards.

While the group already garnered attention for their powerful performance and impressive win of the Best K-pop Award for the second consecutive year, the members also had several heads turning with their unmatched moves and gorgeous visuals.

After the VMAs, among the several videos that were enthusiastically talked about on the internet, Taylor Swift's excited and cheerful response to Stray Kids' VMAs performance had many STAYs feeling extremely happy and thrilled.

STAYs had been waiting for the members to talk about Swift's reaction to their performance ever since the VMAs and Stray Kids' Felix took the lead for the same during his birthday YouTube live, which was broadcast on September 15.

During the live stream, the idol recalled how he felt:

"Seeing the artist that you've listened to for a long, from a long time till now, reacting to your song, and seeing that enjoyment, honestly, made me feel, not really nervous, not shocked, but really it made me grateful for the things we have. It made me grateful to the STAYs especially for making this happen. Because STAYs are the reason we are here."

In addition, Felix also revealed that he could see Taylor Swift looking at their performance while he was dancing on stage.

While many fans adored him for referring to the singer with the suffix Sunbaenim (Senior), his further thoughts on her reaction proved that he's quite the Swiftie:

"I was dancing and far away I could see Taylor Swift Subaenim looking at us. Upon seeing that, I was all the more nervous, wah - a person like that is looking at us dance. To be honest, that was really memorable and makes me want to do better! So I'm very thankful and touched that she enjoyed watching us."

Ever since the live, STAYs have been reacting to the idol's comments on social media:

After Felix's adorable and heartwarming confession about Taylor Swift and her reaction to Stray Kids' performance at the VMAs, fans couldn't help but swoon over the same and are now hoping for a possible collaboration between the two artists.