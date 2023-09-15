"Stayswifties won again": Fans go berserk as Stray Kids' Felix calls Taylor Swift 'sunbaenim' during his recent live

Felix from the popular Korean group Stray Kids has left the internet in splits by referring to Taylor Swift as sunbaenim. On September 15, 2023, Felix came live on Weverse to celebrate his birthday and spent some time with his beloved STAYS. While he talked about numerous things, his way of giving Taylor’s name a Korean edge became the highlight for fans.

The singer mentioned that while performing S-CLASS on the VMAs stage, he noticed Taylor vibing to their song, making him nervous and excited.

On September 12, 2023, MTV Video Music Awards 2023 was graced by music giants worldwide, including Stray Kids. Not just that, they performed live on S-CLASS and stunned both the Hollywood music industry and fans worldwide.

“Being a stay is an experience”: Fans are loving the new name given to Taylor by Felix of Stray Kids

On September 12, 2023, Stray Kids won the award for Best K-pop 2023 at the MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Their performance at the VMAs was nothing short of an energetic music blast. However, the night became even more interesting for Felix as “that blond guy” started trending on Twitter.

Nevertheless, on his birthday on September 15, what stole the hearts of netizens was his way of addressing Taylor Swift as sunbaenim.

The Korean honorific sunbaenim is used to refer to someone older or senior to them respectfully. The 33-year-old Karma singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is a senior to Stray Kids and even more experienced in the music industry. Hence, it was natural for Felix to address Taylor respectfully.

Stray Kids’ performance at the VMAs 2023 and their first win

Along with aespa, BLACKPINK, Fifty Fifty, Seventeen, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids were nominated for a VMA for the Best K-Pop of 2023 category. Fans found it adorable to see the group leader, Bang Chan, perplexed along with the rest of his members as they paused before leaving their seats to ensure the winner was announced correctly.

While talking to Billboard, Changbin described their VMA-winning song as a fresh and powerful piece that has various sounds infused into it that help create an illusion of multiple combined tracks and said,

“What’s special about [‘S-Class’] is how fresh it feels because we used various sound sources and song forms which create the illusion that there are a number of different tracks combined as one.”

It was the group’s first time performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, and they wasted no time performing on their powerful track S-CLASS, dropping jaws on the floor. Previously, the group was nominated for MTV VMA 2022 for the track Maniac from their EP, Oddinary.

Nonetheless, this is just the beginning of the fourth-generation boy group from JYP Entertainment. With a VMA win and a No.1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Charts for their album 5-STAR, they have embarked on their journey of becoming the most revered artists from the land of the morning calm.