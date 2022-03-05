Lee Soo-hyuk on becoming Tomorrow’s "cold and dark" Grim Reaper

Lee Soo-hyuk, who has played many unique roles throughout his career, will be returning to the small screen with the upcoming mystery-thriller drama, Tomorrow. He will be seen as the grim reaper, Park Joon-gil, a strict, rule-abiding leader of the crisis management team that guides the dead in Zumadong, the monopoly on the underworld.

While it remains to be seen whether he will be aiding the lead characters on their noble mission or become their biggest hurdle, Lee Soo-hyuk’s official stills from Tomorrow as Park Joon-gil has sparked interest in K-drama fans who want to know more about his seemingly villainous role. Fortunately for them, the actor has obliged their request.

Why Tomorrow?

Being one of the most sought-after Korean actors, there is no doubt that Soo-hyuk is getting many interesting scripts. So why did the Doom at Your Service star say yes to being a grim reaper? In a recently held interview (via Soompi), the actor revealed that what enticed him was the prospect of playing his character differently from his depiction in the webtoon the series is based on.

“I enjoyed watching the directors’ productions, and I liked the story and message of the original webtoon. While discussing with the directors, I noticed aspects of Park Joong Gil from the webtoon that I could express in a new way, so I found [the drama] more interesting.”

Soo-hyuk wants to be the perfect grim reaper

Next, the actor addressed the positive response of fans to his look in Tomorrow and shared how he has embodied the character while letting his charisma shine through.

“I’m aiming for 100 percent synchronization. I’m thankful for the positive responses after the photos were released, but at the same time, I feel the responsibility. I hope that the positive responses will continue even after the drama is released."

He continued:

"Through the Grim Reaper Park Joong Gil, who has cold and dark traits, I think I can effectively show viewers my charms and image.”

Soo-hyuk further explained how he ensured that Park Joon-gil appeared as a distinct character in the series. He “brainstormed ways” to look different and stand out, taking into account even the smallest details about the webtoon character, such as his dark circles.

“I am creating my character by discussing details with the directors, writer, stylist, and makeup artist,” he added.

Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere on MBC and Netflix on March 25, 2022, with two episodes dropping weekly on Friday and Saturday.

