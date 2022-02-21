Kim Hee-sun on how she wants to send a “positive message” via Tomorrow

Kim Hee-sun is set to return to the screen this year with Tomorrow, which is one of many highly-anticipated K-dramas set to premiere in 2022. However, this project isn't just an ordinary show for Hee-sun; starring in the series as a pink-haired grim reaper on a mission, she wants to send an important message to the viewers.

The drama will tell the story of Choi Joon-woong (Rowoon) who is struggling to find a job despite graduating from a renowned university. But fate has something else in store for him, and he ends up meeting grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji-on).

The duo have been spearheading their mission to save any living human who wants to commit suicide, and Joon-woong joins their team to assist them.

Kim Hee-sun wants to help people through hard times

Kim Hee-sun, who is known for her unique roles in dramas like Alice, The Lady in Dignity, Faith, etc, recently sat down for a chat with Vogue (via Soompi) and revealed how deeply she resonated with the theme of Tomorrow.

“Everyone’s having a really hard time these days. Everyone is living through their personal hardships, not just those who are faced with specific circumstances. That’s why there’s an increasing number of people who are having negative thoughts."

She continued:

"There are people like that around me and there are celebrities who have made extreme choices. When I see tragedies like that, my heart hurts and I feel regret, wondering if I should’ve done something.”

While she has been unable to help those who have taken such drastic decisions, she wants to send a “positive message” via Tomorrow. Through the drama, she also wants to assure the people close to her that she wants to “become a good friend” and promises “to take care of them until I die.”

“I’m sure there are many people who have had a similar experience. Rather than to contribute something major to society or do something as an adult, just as a mother of a child, and as a human, I wanted to give a small but positive message to those wanting to make negative choices."

Kim Hee-sun also wants to try “more bold roles”

While the sole reason for saying yes to Tomorrow remains her desire to somehow help out those battling negative thoughts, she also wanted to diversify her resume with the role of Goo Ryun.

“I want to showcase different images. As I’ve tried [roles of] innocent, kind, hardworking, and diligent young girls, I wanted to try more bold roles. I think it’s my first time acting as someone as cool and aloof as Goo Ryun in ‘Tomorrow.’"

Stating how she aims to show the audience a different side of herself with this role, she said:

"I’m sure I’ll be able to show you a brand new Kim Hee Sun. I will daringly ask you to look forward to it.”

While it doesn’t have a set release date yet, Tomorrow is all set to air sometime in March 2022, followed by its premiere on Netflix.

