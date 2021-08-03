10 K-Pop idols born in August

Fans of K-Pop idols look forward to the anniversaries of their bands, debut dates, album anniversaries and finally, birthdays. So here's a look at some of the popular idols who celebrate their birthday in August.

Some of the things that fans have done for their favorite star on the occasion of their birthday include fan clubs sponsoring schools for under-privileged and even buying out ad space in Burj Khalifa, among other grand gestures.

Fan clubs show love for their favorite K-Pop idols by not only buying their albums and investing time in following them, but also by trying to outdo themselves every year.

Some of the birthdays that make it to the headlines every year include those of BTS members, especially V. In fact, it was V's fans who had bought ad space in Burj Khalifa.

K-Pop idols who celebrate their birthday in August

NCT and Super M member Mark

Date: August 2

NCT and Super M member Mark Lee is a Canadian citizen of Korean descent and is a K-Pop rapper belonging to NCT and its subunit NCT 127, NCT Dream and super group Super M.

Born in 1999, he will be 23 years old as per Korean age. The rapper was born in the year of Rabbit, and his star sign is Leo.

SF9 member Rowoon

Date: August 7

SF9 member Rowoon, who goes by his legal name Kim Seok-woo, is a lead vocalist of the band and is also an actor.

He appeared as lead actor in Extraordinary You followed by She Would Never Know. Born in 1996, the K-Pop idol will turn 25 years in Korean age. The multitalented idol was born in the year of the Rat, and his star sign is Leo.

NCT member Xiao Jun

Date: August 8

Xiao Jun is a Chinese actor and member of Korean band NCT. The K-Pop idol was born in the year 1999, same as fellow member Mark Lee. He is a fellow Leo born in the year of Rabbit.

The actor will turn 22 years old according to western age format, and 23 according to Korean age format.

ATEEZ member Mingi

Date: August 9

ATEEZ member Mingi was born in 1999, which is also the year of Rabbit. The K-Pop idol will turn 22 years old according to Korean age format.

Mingi is the lead dancer and main rapper of the band. Interestingly, he was one of the members who took part in the survival show MinNine.

Stray Kids member Changbin

Date: August 11

Stray Kids member Changbin was also born in the year of Rabbit - 1999. The K-Pop idol will turn 23 years old in Korean age and is a Leo.

Changbin is his stage name while his legal name is Seo Chang-bin. He is a rapper, vocalist and producer.

APink member Bomi

Date: August 13

Yoon Bomi is a K-Pop idol who goes by the stage name Bomi, and is a member of APink. She is the main dancer and a vocalist in the group.

She was born in 1993, the year of the Rooster, and will turn 29 according to the Korean age format. Akin to many on this list, she is also a Leo.

NCT member Jaemin

Date: August 13

Another Leo on the list, NCT member Jaemin, was born in 2000, the year of the Dragon. The K-Pop idol will turn 22 years old according to the Korean age format. Being a versatile artist, his position in the group is that of a dancer, vocalist, rapper and visual.

G Dragon

Date: August 18

G Dragon, originally a member of the band BIGBANG, is now a solo artist. The K-Pop idol was born in the year 1988, and his legal name is Kwon Ji-Yong.

Born in the year of the Dragon, he is rumored to be dating BLACKPINK member Jennie.

LOONA member Haseul

Date: August 18

LOONA member Haseul was born in the year 1997 and will turn 25 years old according to Korean age format. She was born in the year of the Ox and is a Leo. Owing to her various talents, she stands as the leader of LOONA and is the vocalist and rapper of the band.

GFriend member Yerin

Date: August 19

Born in 1996, Yerin will turn 26 years old in Korean age format. The K-Pop idol was born in the year of the Rat and was considered to be the face of the group. Much loved by his fans, she used to be the lead vocalist of her group before it disbanded.

The difference between Western age and Korean age is that they consider the baby a year old when it is born. Koreans also become a year older on January 1, irrespective of whether their birthday has passed or not.

So in a given year, if one's birthday has passed, they must add 1 year to their age, and if it hasn't, they add two years.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul