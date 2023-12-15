"For Bangtan Boys": Fans rejoice as BTS' song No More Dream reaches #1 on iTunes Chart in 25 countries after a decade of its release

On December 15, 2023, a new development embraced BTS as another song from their archive hit the No.1 spot on the iTunes Chart in over 25 nations. No More Dreams, a track from their debut album 2 KOOL 4 SKOOL, entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Chart on the morning of December 15, and by the evening, it peaked at #1.

This is the third song by the K-pop group to reach the top of the iTunes Chart in a week. Since the members of BTS enrolled in the military on December 12, 2023, fans have been expressing their yearning and love for the group by streaming their older songs.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, is currently the only band to have charted three songs at #1 on the iTunes Chart from three distinct albums within four consecutive days.

"All while BTS is on hiatus": Fans euphoric as the septet's third song reaches #1 within a week in the history of iTunes Chart

On December 12, 2023, Spring Day peaked at #1. The song was released in 2017 and is part of the supergroup's full-length album You Never Walk Alone. The track made a whopping sales of 3,897 on the US iTunes Chart within a day after BTS members enlisted on December 12.

On December 14, following in the footsteps of Spring Day, Outro: Tear, released in 2018, made it to the top of the US iTunes chart. The song sold about 4738 units on the US iTunes Chart.

Now, No More Dream, released a decade ago when the group debuted in 2013, is the latest entrant of the No.1 club on the iTunes Charts. The song entered the Top 10 of the US iTunes Chart on December 15 and climbed to No.1 by the evening with song sales of 3603 in the United States. It then topped the iTunes Chart in over 25 countries.

This is the first time in the history of the iTunes Chart that a boy group entered three tracks at No.1 on iTunes: No More Dream from their debut album 2 KOOL 4 SKOOL (2013), Spring Day from their album You Never Walk Alone (2017), and Outro: Tear from Love Yourself: Tear (2018).

Fans have taken to Twitter, now X, to celebrate the new feat even though the group is on hiatus due to their military obligations. The ARMYs have no intention to stop as they believe this is their way of communicating their love and devotion towards Bangtan Sonyeondan.

Notably, Bangtan Sonyeondan is the only K-pop group to have entered 32 songs at #1 on the iTunes Chart in the entire history of both K-pop and iTunes. Other No.1 iTunes hits include MIC Drop (ft. Desiigner) [Steve Aoki Remix], IDOL, Waste It On Me (ft. BTS), Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey), Make It Right (ft. Lauv), Black Swan, ON, My Time, Stay Gold, Moon, Filter, Your Eyes Tell, Dynamite, Savage Love (BTS Remix), Life Goes On, and Blue & Grey.

This is followed by Stay, Inner Child, Film Out, Butter, Permission To Dance, Butter (ft. Megan Thee Stallion), Butter (Cooler Remix), Butter (Hotter Remix), My Universe, Yet To Come, Bad Decisions (with BTS & Snoop Dogg), The Planet, Take Two, Spring Day, Outro: Tear, and the new entrant No More Dream as of December 15, 2023.

The seven members of Bangtan Sonyeondan - Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook - are reported to resume group activities in the second half of 2025 after they get discharged from the military. Fans eagerly await the day when they will reunite with their beloved seven idols and sing together in a concert.