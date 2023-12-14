"This fandom is pure": Fans rejoice as BTS' song "Outro: Tear" peaks at #1 on US iTunes for the first time since its release 

BTS has continued to make headlines, even while being away for their military enlistment. On December 14, 2023, the septet's 2018 track Outro: Tear rose to No.1 on the US iTunes Chart for the first time since its release. The boy band's fan base has continued to champion their music, despite all seven members being occupied with their necessary military enrollment, which is required of all men of a certain age in South Korea.

Another unexpected victory for the septet comes from one of their older album cuts, which has seen a sharp increase in sales in the US iTunes as well, with 4738 song purchases made on the app.

One of the best-selling songs in the US is Outro: Tear by BTS, which has shot to the top of the iTunes list. Nearly instantly after the septet's enlistment, the song entered the top 10 on the countdown on December 13, 2023. The song was at No. 9 when it entered the Top 10 of the US iTunes Chart and swiftly rose to No.1 as of December 14.

"We're so powerful when we're depressed": ARMYs share a virtual hug for streaming BTS' underrated gems after group enlistment

On December 14, Outro: Tear became a new entry in the top 10 of the iTunes list. Interestingly, on December 12, Spring Day peaked at No.1 on the US iTunes Chart. The peak of BTS' song comes ahead of Niall Horan and John Legend's collaboration track The Show and Beyoncé's Grown Woman.

Currently holding two positions in the top 10 on the iTunes America list, BTS has been reclaiming its throne once again, even during their brief hiatus. Hence, a track from BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear, titled Outro: Tear, climbing at No.1 on the iTunes Chart right after Spring Day has caused a stir in the industry.

When the track was released in May 2018, it shot to the top of the band's charter. As the name implies, the song is the last one on the full-length tracklist. Upon its first release, Outro: Tear did not achieve significant economic success. At the time, the K-pop band HYBE was still in the early stages of their worldwide domination, and only their official singles began to show up as winners on Billboard charts.

Due to the fact that fans all around the nation are purchasing the cut, it made its way into the weekly rankings in a few days, earning the group another victory while they're on break. Nevertheless, ARMYs wrote a flurry of hilarious and sweet tweets on X, rejoicing the boy band's "new day, new peak" and wrote, "who knew we're so powerful when we're depressed."

More about Outro: Tear and Spring Day

The song Outro: Tear was composed and written by Yoongi just for the group's members, as revealed in the group's documentary BREAK THE SILENCE (2020). He was creating the tune at the same time as the team was debating the choice of whether to continue as a group or disband. BTS member Yoongi revealed that the group members all began crying at the same time as he played the song for them.

In 2019, the interviews were carried out as part of their global Speak Yourself expansion tour. Several months after the postponed Map of the Soul Tour was cancelled, the documentary series BREAK THE SILENCE was released in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Spring Day, a song from the band, shot to the top of the charts on December 12, 2023, when the last two members of the K-pop band, Jimin and Jungkook, enlisted in the military. On December 13, the passion ballad Spring Day descended to No. 2, but was dethroned by Lose Control, a song by Teddy Swims.

Furthermore, on December 12, a six-year-old track from the five-time Grammy-nominated K-pop band rose to No.1 on the iTunes Charts in 50 different nations, including the United States. This is an achievement Spring Day marked, after six long years of being released and being one of the constant fan favorites.

All seven members of BTS are reported to come back by 2025 after serving their mandatory military duties.