"WE GOT A MUSIC VIDEO????": Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Jimin drops an official MV for 'Closer Than This'

On December 22, Jimin of BTS released his new song, Closer Than This along with an official music video. This powerful song, an homage to his followers, the ARMY, captures the BTS singer's genuine feelings for his fans and admirers.

In addition, fans were moved to tears when they watched the Closer Than This music video featuring snippets from their ten-year history as well as previous performances.

It is crucial to bear in mind that Jimin, along with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, are presently fulfilling their required military duty. Hence, the newly released digital single along with a music video by the Promise singer thrilled fans. The ARMY took to Twitter and expressed their astonishment by writing:

Fans were left in tears as they watched the latest music video of Closer Than This and tweeted, "Being loved by Park Jimin is truly a blessing"

On December 22, BTS's Jimin's Closer Than This was released. The first scene of the video shows that Jimin and the team of writers meticulously considered the song's lyrics as he evaluated his affection and care for ARMY, or the supporters of BTS. The band's journey, from their beginnings to their big-stage spectacles, is montaged in the film.

It reminisces unforgettable times spent with the fans. In this song, the idol promises his admirers that he will always be there for them. In an attempt to reassure fans, Jimin begins the music video with an in-depth look at creating and recording the song.

The singer-songwriter also reflects on BTS' inception and the ways that ARMY has stuck with and bolstered them ever since. While the group is taking a break due to the seven members' ongoing military obligation, the Closer Than This singer-songwriter assures fans that they would "never let you go" and that they eagerly anticipate getting back together.

Viewers got emotional as they witnessed the singer's complete journey with his six comrades, who are now like family, and their supporters, the ARMY. Beginning with their debut in June 2013, they made their way to the American Music Awards (AMA), received their first invitation to the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), and, throughout their global tour, sold out Wembley Stadium (2019) in its entirety.

Fans shared snippets from the music video on Twitter and expressed their sentiments:

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the BTS idol's sincere affection for ARMY is captured in the touching fan song Closer Than This. Additionally, they mentioned that 2023 is coming to its closure and that the song would give fans some comfort and optimism since it has words that express the singer's love and devotion for them.

Through the official Instagram account of BTS, a video of Jimin and his dancers performing the song Closer Than This was shared, revealing another entertaining surprise.

Easy to follow, the song's choreography is laid-back and playful. Subsequently, BTS member Taehyung aka V appears in the video as well. Together, the two members were seen exchanging heartfelt messages written on the mirror of their rehearsal room, telling their fans not to concern themselves and promising to come back soon from the military.

BTS Jimin enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate and long-time friend Jungkook. The duo will return from their service in mid-2025.