“Can't believe some people already knew”: Fans react as several ARMYs claim a Spotify glitch allegedly spoilt Jimin’s upcoming release days ago

With a press release on the South Korean social media network Weverse, Bighit Music (now HYBE Labels) revealed on December 20, 2023, that BTS' Jimin will be releasing his new digital song, Closer Than This. The forthcoming song has created an enormous buzz even before its release on December 22, 2023.

However, in an astounding turn of events, social media was flooded with several tweets from ARMYs who claimed to have been aware of the upcoming song due to a Spotify glitch a few days back. One fan, @7BerryGloss, tweeted on X:

"Since the announcement is out now, 2 weeks ago there was a glitch on Spotify and Closer than this showed up on there. It was added to New Music Friday playlists, and some people saw it, and I'm so thankful everyone kept it a secret and it didn't spread it anywhere."

The news set the internet ablaze as the other fans tried to come to terms with this new development. The fandom was quick to react to the news, with another user tweeting:

"The respect I got for you guys": ARMYs praise those who kept the alleged Spotify glitch of Jimin's new song a secret

On December 20, 2023, The unreleased song, which has been widely suspected to be the idol's next digital single, Closer Than This, was also featured in a video post titled "This is Jimin" that was posted on BTS' official Instagram account.

The clip showed the vocalist of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter dancing to the track. The video concluded with him turning the camera towards his bandmate Kim Taehyung aka V.

Thirty minutes later, Closer Than This, the forthcoming digital single by BTS' Jimin, was officially announced by Bighit Music on the same day. The song captures the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's true sentiments and is an ode to his beloved fans who have stayed beside him for all these years.

Nevertheless, several ARMYs sharing screenshots of the alleged Spotify glitch that occurred on December 8, 2023, sent shockwaves across the fandom. According to another X user and a BTS ARMY, @ibbi1310 wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a screenshot of the glitch:

When the images spread over the internet, the BTS community was both stunned and confused to discover that each of those specific followers had kept it hidden from the world. Even though certain fans were aware of Jimin's impending song from twelve days prior to the official announcement, the BTS fandom applauded those specific people for keeping the knowledge confidential:

Furthermore, fans are waiting to listen to the new song with bated breath since Jimin and Jungkook enrolled for their necessary military duty on December 12, 2023.