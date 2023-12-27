"A song that just hits deep": Fans rejoice as BTS Jimin's song "Alone" gets recognized as "The Best Things We Heard in 2023" by Defector

On December 27, 2023, BTS member Park Jimin made headlines, despite being currently serving in the South Korean armed forces. The sports media company Defector acknowledged Jimin's song Alone as one of "The Best Things We Heard in 2023." The particular song in question is from the singer's debut solo album, FACE, which was released on March 24, 2023.

The BTS ARMY rejoiced as the singer, songwriter, and music composer achieved this feat with his single Alone, which is considered an underrated song in contrast to the other tracks from his album FACE.

Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan produced the track, which is mostly an R&B, pop, and hip-hop composition. The album, which has five songs that Jimin co-wrote and one instrumental track, was greatly influenced by the emotional toll that the COVID-19 outbreak had on Jimin's life and career. It tackles issues of self-discovery, emptiness, and achieving individuality.

"GETTING THE RECOGNITION SHE DESERVES": Fans lavish praise on BTS' Jimin for his masterpiece, Alone

Previously, on October 26, 2023, Jimin of BTS published the Production Documentary Commentary on Weverse, which included behind-the-scenes footage from both his solo album FACE and his documentary film. In the film, the musician was seen explaining the inception of the song Alone and how it is derived from the loneliest moments in his personal life.

Discussing his battles with his own thoughts and how drinking and partying frequently served as a way for him to block them out, the artist shares how each of the songs is interconnected to one another. He goes on to add that, in the past, he believed that everyone lived in this way, lacking true relationships with anybody.

This led to the creation of his song Alone, which talks about how the producers and his teammates gave him a new outlook on life. That is when Alone's singer-songwriter made the decision to go beyond this setback and improve, which prepared the ground for Set Me Free Pt. 2. He said,

"And then, Jimin whom he thought that he felt skeptical about human relationships and just had fun....Then "Alone" starts. And he meets the members, the producers. "Ah! This is not it!". And he starts to focus. "I will try to overcome and recover from it". That's when "Set Me Free Pt.2" starts. The narrative of the album ends like that.'

In Jimin's lower baritones, the gloomy R&B pop ballad Alone—which is the fourth track from his album FACE—offers a look into his pandemic experience. Vocal effects are used in the song to emphasize emotional short-circuiting, denoting uncertainties, disappointments, anxiety, as well as painful loneliness.

Hence, when the sports media publication Defector credited the underrated song Alone as one of the best songs of 2023, fans leapt with joy as they felt the song received its due recognition. They rushed to Twitter to express their joy and shower praise on the BTS idol for creating such a masterpiece that would echo through in the music world.

Meanwhile, Park Jimin of BTS released his latest solo single Closer Than This on December 22, 2023. Post his military enlistment on December 12, the track marks the first digitally released single of the global superstar.