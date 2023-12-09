How to get tickets to Billy Joel’s only 2024 European exclusive show in Cardiff? Venue, dates, & all you need to know 

Billy Joel is set to perform at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Wales), UK, on August 9, 2024. The concert will be the first ever performance by the singer in the city and is currently scheduled to be the only performance by the singer in Europe and the UK.

Joel announced the new concert, which will feature a supporting performance by Chris Isaak, via a post on his official Instagram page on December 8, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on December 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster. It can be accessed by signing up at the singer's official website. General tickets will be available on December 15, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. However, once made public, fans can purchase them via Ticketmaster.

More on Billy Joel's concert in Cardiff

Billy Joel is bringing a very special guest to his performance in Cardiff. Chris Isaak is an American singer best known for his third studio album, Heart Shaped World, which was released on June 13, 1989. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The concert is being promoted jointly by AEG Presents and the Joel Foundation, respectively. AEG Presents is a subdivision of The Anschutz Entertainment Group, an American sports and entertainment conglomerate. It is the second-largest live music promoter in the world after Live Nation, with a market share of more than $10 billion.

The Joel Foundation is Billy Joel's charitable institution. It has till date raised over $7 million for humanitarian causes, including aid for Ukrainian refugees and donations to the Long Island High School for the Arts.

More on Billy Joel's career

Billy Joel had his first major career breakthrough with his second studio album, Piano Man, which was released on November 9, 1973. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album chart and at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart respectively.

Speaking about his music in an exclusive interview with Billboard on January 1, 2014, the singer elaborated on his deep connection with the piano as a musician, stating:

"I’m a piano player. I never thought of myself as a singer, at all. I was always trying to sound like somebody else. I don’t like my own voice, I like Ray Charles, Robert Plant, I like Joe Cocker, Rod Stewart, people that have an edge in their voice."

The singer continued:

"I happened to sing in tune, I hope, but I always thought of myself as the piano player in the band. That, I suppose, I’m confident about, and I guess my songwriting developed as I went along and I got a certain amount of confidence in that. The songs are like my kids, I’m proud of all of them for one reason or another."

The singer had his next major success with his fifth studio album, The Stranger, which was released on September 29, 1977. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains his most successful album to date, with a diamond certification.

52nd Street, the singer's sixth studio album, was released on October 11, 1978. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

The last major album success the singer had was with his ninth studio album, An Innocent Man, which was released on August 8, 1983. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart.