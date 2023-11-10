Hozier 2024 North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Hozier's 2024 North America tour is scheduled to be held from February 24, 2024, to September 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland US. The tour, titled Unreal Unearth tour, is a continuation of the singer's world tour to support his album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Allison Russell, via a post on his official Instagram page on November 9, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from November 17, 2023. While ticket prices have not been announced, they can be purchased through the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster.

Hozier 2024 North America tour dates

Hozier released his latest studio album, Unreal Unearth, on August 18, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Irish album charts respectively.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Consequence, the singer elaborated on the album's theme.

"The thing about playing with this idea of the Hell realms is that every one of us is going to descend into our own place and come out of it on the other side, hopefully having learned something about ourselves and the condition of living," he said.

The singer continued:

"Something I’d hoped for was a sense of accepting the difficulty and challenge, and the sorrow and pain, of being alive, but also recognizing what’s beautiful about it — what can be cherished."

Hozier is set to wrap up his 2023 Europe and Ireland edition of the Unreal Unearth album tour on December 17, 2023, at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

After the 2023 tour, Hozier will embark on the newly announced North America tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Hozier 2024 North America tour is given below:

February 24, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Innings Festival

April 20, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

April 23, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

April 25, 2024 – Southaven, Mississippi at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 26, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

April 28, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

April 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

May 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

May 5, 2024 – Pelham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

May 8, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 10, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

May 15, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 17, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 19, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 21, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 4, 2024 – Forest Hills, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

June 5, 2024 – Forest Hills, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

July 24, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 7, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

August 9, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Azura Amphitheater

August 10, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

August 13, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Breese Stevens Field

August 17, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

August 27, 2024 – Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena

August 28, 2024 – Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center

August 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

September 3, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center

September 4, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 6, 2024 – George, Washington State at The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 14, 2024 – San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 17, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

Hozier is best known for his debut studio album, Hozier, which was released on September 19, 2014. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish album chart.