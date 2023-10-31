Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 Europe tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Bruce Springsteen along with his band, The E Street Band, have announced a new tour scheduled from May 5 to July 25, 2024 in venues across mainland UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. The tour will be a part of the singer and his band's 2024 world tour.

Springsteen announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities like Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow, among others, via a post on Instagram on Oct. 31:

Tickets for the tour will available between Nov. 3 to 14, 2023, depending upon the venue. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased on the website of the singer.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen will start off his 2024 tour fresh, after having to postpone his remaining 2023 tour dates to 2024 due to peptic ulcer disease.

The singer will start off 2024 with some of the postponed shows in North America before heading to Europe for the newly announced tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Europe, UK and Ireland 2024 is given below:

May 5, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium

May 9, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Boucher Road

May 12, 2024 – Kilkenny, Ireland at Nowlan Park

May 16, 2024 – Cork, Ireland at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

May 22, 2024 – Sunderland, England at Stadium of Light

May 25, 2024 – Marseille, France at Orange Vélodrome

May 28, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letnany

June 1, 2024 – Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

June 3, 2024 – Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

June 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic

June 27, 2024 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Goffertpark

July 2, 2024 – Werchter, Belgium at Werchter Park

July 5, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Dyrskuepladsen

July 12, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Olympic Stadium

July 15, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

July 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

July 21, 2024 – Bergen, Norway at Dokken

July 25, 2024 – London, England at Wembley Stadium connected by EE

The postponed 2023 Bruce Springsteen tour dates scheduled to be held in 2024 are as follows:

March 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

March 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

March 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 31, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

April 4, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

April 7, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

April 12, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15, 2024 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena

April 18, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome

April 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

August 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

August 18, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park

August 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park

September 7, 2024 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park

September 13, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

October 31, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell

November 3, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 6, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 9, 2024 - Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

November 13, 2024 - Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

November 16, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

November 19, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

November 22, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Bruce Springsteen is best known for his seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A., which was released on Jun. 4, 1984. The diamond certified album was a chart topper in all major album charts.