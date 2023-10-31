Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 Europe tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Bruce Springsteen along with his band, The E Street Band, have announced a new tour scheduled from May 5 to July 25, 2024 in venues across mainland UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. The tour will be a part of the singer and his band's 2024 world tour.
Springsteen announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities like Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow, among others, via a post on Instagram on Oct. 31:
Tickets for the tour will available between Nov. 3 to 14, 2023, depending upon the venue. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased on the website of the singer.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 tour dates
Bruce Springsteen will start off his 2024 tour fresh, after having to postpone his remaining 2023 tour dates to 2024 due to peptic ulcer disease.
The singer will start off 2024 with some of the postponed shows in North America before heading to Europe for the newly announced tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Europe, UK and Ireland 2024 is given below:
- May 5, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium
- May 9, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Boucher Road
- May 12, 2024 – Kilkenny, Ireland at Nowlan Park
- May 16, 2024 – Cork, Ireland at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
- May 19, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park
- May 22, 2024 – Sunderland, England at Stadium of Light
- May 25, 2024 – Marseille, France at Orange Vélodrome
- May 28, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letnany
- June 1, 2024 – Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium
- June 3, 2024 – Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium
- June 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Cívitas Metropolitano
- June 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Cívitas Metropolitano
- June 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic
- June 27, 2024 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Goffertpark
- July 2, 2024 – Werchter, Belgium at Werchter Park
- July 5, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at Heinz von Heiden Arena
- July 9, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Dyrskuepladsen
- July 12, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Olympic Stadium
- July 15, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
- July 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
- July 21, 2024 – Bergen, Norway at Dokken
- July 25, 2024 – London, England at Wembley Stadium connected by EE
The postponed 2023 Bruce Springsteen tour dates scheduled to be held in 2024 are as follows:
- March 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- March 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena
- March 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 31, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- April 4, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- April 7, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- April 12, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- April 15, 2024 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena
- April 18, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome
- April 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- August 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- August 18, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park
- August 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park
- September 7, 2024 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park
- September 13, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- October 31, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell
- November 3, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- November 6, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- November 9, 2024 - Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- November 13, 2024 - Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
- November 16, 2024 - Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 19, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- November 22, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
Bruce Springsteen is best known for his seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A., which was released on Jun. 4, 1984. The diamond certified album was a chart topper in all major album charts.