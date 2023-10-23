Blue's The Greatest Hits Tour 2024: How to get tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Blue recently announced a new tour, titled The Greatest Hits Tour 2024, which is scheduled to take place from April 16, 2024, to May 11, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe and the UK. Attendees will be treated to popular tracks from the band's two-decades-long career and can't wait to see them in action.

The tour was announced by a member of the band, Duncan James, who appeared on Good Morning Britain on October 23, 2023, and stated:

"I have some great news, that won't leave you feeling Blue, because we are putting on a special tour. A greatest hits tour!..I love you boys, my boys! There will be lots of stories, trust me, there's been a lot happening in the last two decades."

The announcement was later confirmed by the band via Instagram with a reel, which also revealed the tour dates.

The Presale for the tour will begin on October 25, 2023. Interested patrons can sign up for the same via the band's official website. General tickets will be available from October 27, 2023. Tickets can be purchased through the band's website or Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced.

Blue's The Greatest Hits Tour to begin on April 16, 2024

Blue marked its comeback tour with the Heart & Soul Tour, which began in 2022 and was in support of the group's singles, Heart And Soul, Haven’t Found You Yet, and Dance with Me.

The band is now set to take a trip down memory lane, focusing on their earlier, well-received tracks during The Greatest Hits Tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Blue The Greatest Hits Tour is given below:

April 16, 2024 - Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Philharmonic

April 19, 2024 - London, UK at Palladium

April 22, 2024 - Sheffield, UK at Oval Hall

April 24, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at SEC Armadillo

April 25, 2024 - Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

April 26, 2024 - Gateshead, UK at The Glasshouse

April 30, 2024 - Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

May 1, 2024 - Ipswitch, UK at Regent Theater

May 3, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK at The Halls

May 5, 2024 - Portsmouth, UK at Guild Hall

May 7, 2024 - Truro, UK at Hall for Cornwall

May 10, 2024 - Plymouth, UK at Pavilions

May 11, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Bridgewater Hall

More about Blue's career

Blue entered the music world with their debut studio album, All Rise, which was released on November 26, 2001. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

The band then found success with their second studio album, One Love, which was released on November 4, 2002. This multi-platinum certified album also peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. The much-loved band's third studio album, Guilty, which was released on November 3, 2003, was also hailed by fans and critics alike.

Blue is known for tracks including Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, Breathe Easy, The Gift, If You Come Back, Haven’t Found You Yet, and more, and fans are eager to see them take the stage during their upcoming tour.