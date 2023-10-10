Bryan Adams UK tour and Royal Albert Hall residency 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Bryan Adams has announced a combined UK and Ireland tour, the opening three dates of which will be a residency at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The tour is scheduled to be held from May 13, 2024 to May 22, 2024 and will feature performances of both his greatest hits as well as his latest album, So Happy It Hurts.

The singer announced the new residency and tour dates via posts on his official Twitter page on October 9, 2023:

Bryan Adams UK and Ireland Tour + London Residency Announcement (Images via official Twitter @bryanadams)

Presale for the UK tour dates and the residency starts on October 12, 2023 at 09:00 am local time. Presale for the Ireland tour dates starts on October 11, 2023 at 09:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by registering at TicketTek for the UK dates, while the Ireland presale can be accessed from Ticketmaster.

General tickets will be available from October 13, 2023 at 09:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster as well as the singer's official website.

Bryan Adams to bring his latest and greatest albums to the tour and residency

Bryan Adams is touring the UK and Ireland as part of his So Happy It Hurts tour, which is in support of the album of the same name by the singer, released on March 11, 2022.

The London Royal Albert Hall residency will feature the performance of one album each night, 18 Til I Die, Reckless and So Happy It Hurts, respectively. The singer elaborated on the residency in a general press statement, stating:

"Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again. However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”

The full list of dates and venues for the Bryan Adam Ireland and UK tour as well as London residency is given below:

May 13, 2024 – London, at Royal Albert Hall, playing 18 Til I Die

May 14, 2024 – London, at Royal Albert Hall, playing Reckless

May 15, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall, playing So Happy It Hurts

May 17, 2024 – Coventry, UK at Coventry Building Society Arena

May 18, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

May 19, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK at Utilita Arena

May 21, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

May 22, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at The SSE Arena

This will be the latest edition of the singer's residency at the Royal Albert Hall, having previously performed their as part of a residency back in 2021, where he performed records like Cuts Like A Knife, Into The Fire, and Waking Up The Neighbours.

More about Bryan Adam's music career

Bryan Adams had his breakthrough success with his third studio album, Cuts Like a Knife, which was released on January 18, 1983. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 8 on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts.

Soon after, the singer achieved major success with his fourth studio album, Reckless, which was released on November 5, 1984. The diamond certified album remains one his two greatest commercially successful projects, having peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts.

Bryan Adams had his last major album success with his sixth studio album, Waking Up the Neighbours, which was released on September 24, 1991. The diamond certified album peaked as a chart topper on several major album charts.