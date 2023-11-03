How much are tickets to Hozier’s UK and Ireland tour 2024? Dates, venues, special guests & all you need to know 

Hozier has announced a new tour, titled Unreal Unearth 2024 tour, which is scheduled to be held from July 5, 2024, to July 10, 2024, in venues across the UK and Ireland. The tour will be the successor to the ongoing 2023 tour of the same name to support the album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, London and Chepstow, via his official website on November 3, 2023. This was later confirmed by posts on social media by individual venues, such as the one below:

Expand Tweet

Presale for the tour will be available from November 8, 2023, and can be accessed by signing up to the singer's official mailing list. Ticketmaster presale can also be accessed on the same day by registering for the Verified Fan Program run by the ticketing giant.

General tickets will be available from November 10, 2023. Tickets are priced at £49.50 plus processing fees, depending upon the seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer as well as through Ticketmaster.

Hozier 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Hozier released his latest studio album, Unreal Unearth, on August 18, 2023. The album has been a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Ireland and UK album charts, respectively. Elaborating on the album in an exclusive interview with USA Today on August 21, 2023, stating:

"I had a few options for heresy ‒ that was one of the harder ones to narrow down. One of the songs for heresy could have been “Swan Upon Leda,” which I released late last year. "

The singer continued:

"But once that was released, it’s out in the world and people don’t need to hear it again. “Francesca” was a fun song to record. It’s a nod to the text (and is named for a character in Dante’s “Inferno”). But I also felt free to just write a rock ballad in a way that I had hoped to for a while: letting the chorus and outro really open up."

After the album's release, the singer embarked on a North American tour, which is scheduled to be wrapped at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on November 4, 2023.

At the same time as the North America tour, the singer also embarked on the Europe tour of the album, which is also set to be wrapped up soon with a show at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Now the singer is set to embark on the newly announced UK and Ireland tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Hozier UK and Ireland 2024 tour is given below:

July 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Marlay Park

July 7, 2024 – London, UK at Finsbury Park

July 9, 2024 – Chepstow, UK at Racecourse

July 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Green

The remaining dates of the Hozier Unreal Unearth 2023 tour are also given below:

November 26, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

November 28, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

November 29, 2023 – Paris, France at Zenith

December 2, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Velodrome

December 3, 2023 – Vienna, Austria at Stadhalle

December 5, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Sport hall,

December 6, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovni Hala Fortuna

December 8, 2023– Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

December 10, 2023 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

December 13, 2023– Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

December 15, 2023 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

December 17, 2023 –Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena

December 19,20,22 2023 –Dublin, 3Arena

Hozier is best known for his eponymously titled debut studio album, Hozier, released on September 19, 2014. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish album chart.