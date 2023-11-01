JLS Summer Hit UK Tour 2024: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

JLS has announced a new tour, titled "Summer Hit Tour," which is scheduled to be held from June 28, 2024, to August 31, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour will be a continuation of the band's "The Hits Tour 2023," which is set to wrap up on November 11, 2023.

The band announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on October 27, 2023.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by registering for the band's official mailing list. Meanwhile, general tickets will be available on November 7, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website.

The tour will start in Newmarket and end in Doncaster

JLS embarked on the original The Hits UK and Scotland tour on October 20, 2023. The tour features performances of the greatest hits of the bands, including songs such as Eyes Wide Shut, Do You Feel What I Feel, and Love You More.

Now, the band has announced a new edition of the tour, which will take the band across the UK once more in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the JLS Summer Hits 2024 UK tour is given below:

June 28, 2024 – Newmarket, UK, at Newmarket Racecourses

July 5, 2024 – Warwick, UK, at Warwick Castle

July 6, 2024 – Margate, UK, at Dreamland

July 7, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales, at Cardiff Castle

July 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Edinburgh Castle

July 11, 2024 – Scarborough, UK, at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 12, 2024 – London, UK, at Rbg Kew

July 13, 2024 – St Austell, UK, at Eden Project

July 14, 2024 – Shrewsbury, UK, at Quarry

August 24, 2024 – Taunton, UK, at Vivary Park

August 31, 2024 – Doncaster, UK, at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The remaining 2023 tour dates for the JLS tour are also given below:

November 2, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

November 3, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

November 4, 2023 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena

November 6, 2023 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Centre

November 7, 2023 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

November 9, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

November 10, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

November 11, 2023 – Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena

The band's last studio album was released in 2021

JLS was originally formed as UFO and transitioned into its new name while participating in season five of The X Factor. The band subsequently became the runners-up of the show.

The band released their eponymously titled debut studio album, JLS, on November 9, 2009. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Irish, and Scottish album charts and remains their most successful album to date.

Subsequently, the band released their second studio album, Outta This World, on November 22, 2010. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK and Scottish studio album charts.

JLS released their third studio album, Jukebox, on November 14, 2011. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK and Scottish album charts, respectively.

The last certified album by the band, Evolution, was released on November 5, 2012. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK album chart and has a gold certification. The band released their last studio album, 2.0, on December 3, 2021.