"That was a blatant lie" — Joe Budden calls out Kendrick Lamar for suggesting Drake does not have a classic album in his track Euphoria

American media personality Joe Budden recently claimed that rapper Kendrick Lamar lied in his diss track Euphoria, where he said that Drake does not have classic albums. While speaking in episode 721 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden said,

"That’s a lie, Kendrick. I’m with lies in the beef, but that was a blatant lie. I ain’t gon’ hold you, that n**ga might have four."

Since the time that Lamar dropped Like That, Budden has focused several episodes of his podcast on this topic. While Budden felt that Lamar was leading the rap battle as of now, he was eager to see Drizzy's response to the recent track released by the former.

Retired rapper Joe Budden opines that Drake's approach to Kendrick Lamar's diss isn't working

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has taken the internet by storm after dropping his diss track on Drake on April 30, 2024. The track came after fans had to wait for a long time after the release of Drake's diss tracks Push Ups and now-removed Taylor Made Freestyle.

Amidst this beef, the entire hip-hop community was looking into further updates. Former rapper and ex-member of Slaughterhouse Joe Budden revealed his reaction to the recently released track by Lamar. He spoke about the same on several episodes of his podcast, which got aired on YouTube.

In the latest episode, which was dropped on May 2, Budden mentioned that it was untrue that Drizzy had no classic albums, as per the claim made by Lamar in Euphoria. Lamar has taken a dig at Drake on the basis of albums after the Canadian rapper said,

"Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t/ They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit."

Drake based these lines on the lyrics of Cole's 7 Minute Drill, where he took jabs at Lamar. The lyrics read:

"Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive, and that was your prime."

In his diss track, Lamar said,

"Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from."

In the podcast, Joe Budden further reacted to Drake's approach to this rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Budden revealed that he believes that the Canadian rapper's approach is acting as a backfire.

The 43-year-old retired rapper also shed light on the incident where Drizzy had to remove his last diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, after he used Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg’s AI generated voices in it.

Budden thinks that Lamar might be in the lead

In his eponymous podcast, Joe Budden shared his opinion on who he thought was leading the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy. According to Budden, Lamar might be the winner. He added:

"I think Drake is losing the battle on the DSPs. Yeah, it looks a way that he put the AI s**t out and took it right back."

He also said,

"It looks a way that you dropped ‘Push Ups,’ and then put it on DSPs a week later, and then it went to No. 1, and then disappeared."

The former rapper and his team also talked about when fans could expect a response from Drake, according to their analysis. By the end of the episode, as per the general consensus, the Canadian rapper would get back at Kendrick Lamar quite soon.

According to Budden, with the recent response by Lamar, Drizzy got "punched in the face." He, however, also claimed that the tables could turn anytime one side came up with a better and more effective response. This podcast is, however, not the first platform where Joe Budden gave his point of view on the recent rap beef.

Within a few hours after the release of Euphoria, Budden made an appearance on Akademiks‘ livestream. While he stated that with the first set of diss tracks being dropped by both Lamar and Drake, he believed that the American rapper was leading the battle.

Ak, on the other hand, claimed that, according to him, Push Ups sounded a lot better than Euphoria. To that, Budden responded by saying,

"There’s a reason y’all thought that sh*t was AI."

Joe Budden stated that he would want to see Drake face someone at his level and claimed that he had quite a smooth career path.

"I want to see what happens when someone that’s on your level is in front of your face. Not Pusha T who you can plaque shame, SoundScan shame, catalog shame."

Fans are now awaiting Canadian rapper Drake's response to Lamar's Euphoria.