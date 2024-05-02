"I got fired that day when I wrote that song" — Flo Milli shares story behind her viral Playboi Carti remix that launched her hip-hop career

American rapper Flo Milli spoke about the story behind the Playboi Carti remix that launched her career in hip-hop. In a conversation with rapper Gunna, published in the Interview Magazine, Flo revealed a lot about her career up until now, and when asked about the remix of a Playboi Carti beat, she said,

"I got fired that day when I wrote that song."

The 24-year-old rapper further added that the experience was quite crazy, and stated that she did not want to go into much detail about it. Flo Milli, however, also revealed that she would often listen to Playboi Carti, and make songs out of the beats that she liked.

Flo Milli opened up about making a remix of Playboi Carter's track back in 2018

Big Steppa artist Flo Milli, in a conversation with American rapper and singer Gunna, with whom she also has an upcoming tour scheduled, opened up about her life and career. During the conversation, Gunna asked Flo,

"How did remixing a Playboi Carti beat on YouTube set the stage for your breakthrough in the industry?"

While revealing that she did not want to talk much about it, Flo added:

"That sh*t was so crazy. I don’t even want to talk about it, but it’s crazy. But after that I went home and I remember low-key feeling disappointed, but I was just like, “F*ck it, we ball.”"

She further spoke about the remix, and that she initially did not want to write the song, but also wondered if it was going to be a popular one. Flo revealed that she did not pay anybody to deal with the track's promotion, even though many people suggested she drop it.

The Conceited singer revealed that the song wasn't released for about two months, after which she decided to do something about it. Flo Milli also recalled deciding on getting a new name, since she had started to release music officially. She said,

"And that’s how I came up with Flo Milli, because now I was starting to drop music, for real.*

She added that the song did not gain much audience for the first few months while it was on SoundCloud.

Flo continued by saying,

"As soon as I broke up with my boyfriend and cut everybody off in my life that was just not on that type of time, it started blowing up."

To this, Gunna exclaimed if she realized the importance of cutting people out of one's life when they are not supposed to be there. For the unversed, Flo released Beef FloMix in 2018, which was the remix version of Beef by Playboi Carti. The song was re-released in June 2019.

Flo talked about her childhood and the lack of a music scene available to her then

Earlier in the conversation with Gunna, Flo was asked about what motivated her lately, to which the young rapper replied by stating:

"Honestly, me trying to overcome my old self. Just knowing where I came from. I don’t want to sound cocky, but I’m pushing my goals, for real, for real."

Flo Milli revealed that she was trying to push herself every day and become a better version of herself over time. She further added that she wanted to be an example to her family including her sister, who could look up to her and realize that "anything is possible."

When asked about how she came up with the type of music she now makes, the rapper said that she always enjoyed everything from pop to neo soul, to rap and hip-hop. Gunna asked her about her experience of making her first studio album You Still Here, Ho? which was dropped back in July 2022.

Milli revealed that she felt a lot of pressure then since it was her first time making an album, after releasing only singles before that. While asked about her child, Flo Milli revealed that she didn't have lots of music sources when she grew up. She added:

"Where I’m from, we didn’t really have a music scene. All I had was 106 & Park, or YouTube, or whatever was popping at the time."

In a separate interview with ELLE, it was revealed that when Beef FloMix went massively viral in 2019 after its re-release, Flo was only in high school. She further revealed in the interview that it was "crazy" when it became so popular and went viral at the time.

When asked about the best part of touring, Flo Milli revealed that she loved meeting her fans. She added,

"We can have conversations; I accept them for who they are, and I think that’s why they gravitate toward me."

According to Flo Milli, the one opinion that matters when she makes music would be that of her own. However, she also acknoweldged that being open to criticism is necessary. She believes that, ultimately, she has to be happy with the music she makes, before trying to please others with it.