Kendrick Lamar released a new diss track, Euphoria, on April 30, 2024, which is reportedly aimed at Drake. However, to everyone's surprise, Kendrick also briefly mentioned Gunna in the rap:

“We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way. I know some shit about n****s that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.”

As soon as the rap caught Gunna’s attention, he instantly tweeted saying “Mannn WASSAM?!!” Following his post, many social media users were confused about the word “wassam,” mentioned by Gunna in his X post. As per Urban Dictionary, “Wassam” is slang for “what’s up,” and people also use it in place of “how are you?”

The rap by Kendrick also had lines like:

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest. It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk. I hate the way that you dress. I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct. We hate the b*tches you f*ck, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women.”

The whole fiasco between the rappers started when Kendrick Lamar initially released a track Like That allegedly aimed at Drake. Following this, Drake released two diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake explored as the former mentions Gunna in his new diss track

Given how Gunna’s name has allegedly been dragged into Kendrick Lamar’s new diss track, social media users are once again actively discussing Lamar’s feud with Drake, as the two have reportedly been releasing diss tracks back-to-back, which are aimed at one another. While the feud between the two rappers has been going on for the past decade, the recent diss tracks have fueled tensions even more.

In fact, Kendrick Lamar did not just mention Drake in his diss track, as he also blasted J. Cole in his track, to which Cole also responded on April 5, 2024, with a track called Might Delete Later. Drake also gave his response to Kendrick Lamar through his song, Push Ups, in lines like:

"Your last one bricked, you really not on s--t. They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit.”

Thereafter, Kanye West also allegedly made an entry into the feud on April 20, 2024, when he played his remix version of Like That, and declared his support for Kendrick as he rapped “Yo Dot, I got you.” The remix version also included the rap line:

"Y'all so out of sight, out of mind. I can't even think of a Drake line.”

As Gunna’s name gets dragged into the rap war, his response on Twitter has also garnered a lot of reaction from the masses, as many offered their support, while others bashed Gunna, stating the feud is “much bigger” than him.

While the Drip Too Hard singer has responded to the diss track, others like Drake and J. Cole are yet to address the fiasco.