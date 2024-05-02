"He said we can’t put it out!"— Cam'ron says he is "not allowed" to release joint album with Mase

In a recent Instagram live session, American rapper Cam'ron spoke about an unreleased album with Mase - with whom he once had a 20-year-long feud. According to him, Mase was not up for releasing the album, which means the public might never get to hear the songs in it.

The Welcome To New York City artist added:

"Me and Mase got an album. He said we can’t put it out!"

He also added:

"Mase got mad songs. Them sh*ts is hot too. All Mase songs is hot."

In a recent conversation with Complex, Cam confirmed that their reconciliation happened a little over a year ago. He further added that the conflict was caused mainly because of him.

What else did rapper Cam'ron reveal about his unreleased album with Mase in his recent Instagram live?

48-year-old rapper Cam'ron recently conducted an Instagram session, where he spoke about an album with Mase. According to the rapper, Mase refused to release the album. Upon describing a possible reason behind the reported decision, Cam said:

"I don’t know what it’s about. We did six-seven songs. We do the songs and then he say, 'No.'"

This is, however, not the first time that Cam has mentioned such an album. Back in February, while talking to GQ Magazine, he spoke about a bunch of unreleased songs with Mase. He then said that fans have to wait until the Lookin' At Me artist allows him to release the music.

In the GQ Interview, which was published on February 15, 2024, Cam'ron said:

"It's up to Mase to decide when to drop them."

In the recent Instagram live session, Cam revealed that the songs on the unreleased album are quite good. He added that while he is eager to drop the album as soon as possible, he does not want to undermine Mase's decision. He added:

"I don’t know what Mase is saving them for. But we got songs together and not together. I’m just not allowed to play them."

Cam and Mase host an independent sports news talk show, It Is What It Is. The former also dropped a freestyle for the promotion of season 4 of the show.

While Cam's last album release was The Lost Tapes Vol. 1, back in 2023, Mase's last album release was Welcome Back in 2004.

The sports news talk show marked the end of a long-running beef between Cam and Mase, last year

It Is What It Is, the talk show that Cam and Mase are hosting, has witnessed immense success. Several famous personalities like Ice Cube and Stephen A. Smith have appeared on the show as guests.

The show premiered last year, in February and garnered attention from fans. The premiere also marked the end of the long conflict between the two rappers.

While talking to Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto on May 19, 2023, Cam'ron said:

"Mase got me my first record deal ever. Doing this show, creating this show and having him be a part of it, it felt like I’m giving back to him for helping me even be an entertainer."

The feud between Mase and Cam was so intense that the former even claimed in 2006, that he would never talk to the All I Ever Wanted artist. It started when the duo, along with Jim Jones, argued on live radio in 2004, when Jones and Cam called Mase a fraud after the rapper revealed why he left Harlem as well as rapping.

The same year, in December, Cam'ron dropped a diss track on Mase. The track has the following lyrics:

"Everybody Welcoming this, Welcoming that / He wasn't welcome in the first place, how we welcome him back?"

In 2017, Cam released another track, It's Killa, where he dissed Mase once again. Mase responded to the same in November of that same year, when he released The Oracle. The same month, Cam dropped his third diss track on Mase, named Dinner Time.

While the duo had conflicts in the past, they have reconciled as of now, and have seemingly become friends enough. Fans, however, have to wait to get access to their collaborative album as no information about its release has been provided yet.