"F**k yo wishes, b***h a** D**ghead." - Ice Cube loses his cool after AEW fans' vile messages for his son

A renowned pop-culture icon has just made his way to Wrestling X/Twitter after some fans brought him up when getting into heated discussions with his son. The icon in question would be Ice Cube.

O'Shea Jackson Sr., better known as Ice Cube, is an American rapper, songwriter, actor, and film producer. His son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., has followed in the footsteps of his father but has also been known to be a fan of professional wrestling. He got into a few heated discussions with wrestling fans due to some of his comments on AEW that others did not agree with.

On X/Twitter, some fans had negative comments about O'Shea Jackson Jr., with some being below the belt and very personal. They even brought his father into the discussion. This prompted a reply from Ice Cube himself with an NSFW tweet:

"F**k yo wishes, b***h a** D**ghead."

The fan's original tweet along with Ice Cube's reply can be seen here.

What did Ice Cube's son say about AEW?

Several AEW fans got into heated conversations with Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., following his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, as he mentioned a few reasons why he was not a fan of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. did not intend to trigger fans at first, but he did not want to hear comments questioning him being a wrestling fan if he did not know some of the wrestlers on the roster.

"I don't mean to [rile them up], man," O'Shea Jackson Jr. said. "But, like, the issue I have is, okay, for people who don't watch anything besides the two [WWE and AEW]. Whether you're younger or older, stuck in your ways – if I'm watching someone on AEW and I ask, 'Who is this guy?' I don't need you to tell me I'm not a real wrestling fan, to tell me, 'How could you not know such-and-such?'" [46:06 - 46:41]

He further insisted that fans should rather tell him about a certain wrestler and why he should be paying attention to them.

"Inform me, bro. Or at least have your program in a way to let people know why you should love this dude, why you should f**k with this guy. That's something that I feel like is missing." [46:46 - 46:57]

In the end, some fans took offense to this, and this has caused heated discourses online, with fans either defending AEW or targeting O'Shea Jackson Jr. himself.

