"I don't need you to tell me I'm not a real wrestling fan" - Hollywood star addresses his feud with AEW fans

AEW has a well-documented history of bringing in talent from all across the wrestling world. Unfortunately, this habit has sometimes been controversial as genuine fans and online trolls clash with the gatekeepers of All Elite Wrestling's more knowledgeable community.

Hollywood star O'Shea Jackson Jr. has come into contact with plenty of these fans on social media. The son of legendary rap artist and actor Ice Cube is a huge wrestling fan, but he's been caught up in online elitism and trolling more than once.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, O'Shea Jackson Jr. was asked about his spats with AEW fans. The Hollywood star claimed that he wasn't trying to rile them up, but he took offense to some people saying that he wasn't a real wrestling fan:

"I don't mean to [rile them up], man," said Jackson. "But, like, the issue I have is, okay, for people who don't watch anything besides the two [WWE and AEW]. Whether you're younger or older, stuck in your ways – if I'm watching someone on AEW and I ask, 'Who is this guy?' I don't need you to tell me I'm not a real wrestling fan, to tell me, 'How could you not know such-and-such?'" (46:06 - 46:41)

Jackson further explained that he wants wrestling companies to properly promote their talent to him:

"Inform me, bro. Or at least have your program in a way to let people know why you should love this dude, why you should f**k with this guy. That's something that I feel like is missing." (46:46 - 46:57)

"If y'all like it, I don't" - O'shea Jackson Jr. on AEW fans coming after him on social media

The gatekeeping within AEW's community seems primarily defensive, as online trolls often take to social media with comments of "Who?" when a veteran star is debuting in All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, it's sometimes difficult to tell the difference between these trolls and newer fans who are genuinely interested.

In the same interview, O'Shea Jackson Jr. pointed out that some of the more knowledgeable fans will come after him on social media whenever he questions something in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This is a frustrating issue for him and makes him want to tune out:

"What they [AEW] have is this niche group of people who watch all of these wrestling shows, and they're already in the know, so when they see these names together, it is a dream match for them... And when you are trying to get involved and trying to really give something a chance, and you question it even a little bit, and you get 80 no-faced accounts coming at you at any given time, you're like, 'Man, f**k this noise, bro. Like, I'm cool off of it. If y'all like it, I don't.' And I don't want that, you know?" (47:23 - 48:18)

O'Shea Jackson Jr. has criticized All Elite Wrestling in the past, especially regarding CM Punk. Still, it seems that the Hollywood star still tries to enjoy watching whenever he can.

Do you think AEW's fanbase has a gatekeeping problem? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE